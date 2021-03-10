Armani watches are up to 43% off at Amazon, now priced from $79

Amazon is offering the Armani Exchange Black Watch (AX1513) for $84.85 shipped. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This stylish Armani watch boasts a black dial outfitted with several sub-dials. The case is comprised of stainless steel and it spans 48mm. Water-resistance is said to withstand depths of up to 330 feet, ensuring it’s ready for some time in the pool, shower, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more Armani watches discounted as low as $79.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, you can also find another standout timepiece that’s 39% off right here. The Timex Port Watch in question clocks in at $67, a price that’s lower than any of the deals above. It’s smaller than the lead deal with a 42mm stainless steel case, which could be perfect if you prefer medium-sized solutions.

Armani Exchange Black Watch features:

Band Width: 22 mm

Case Size: 48 mm

Analog-quartz Movement

Water Resistant To 330 Feet

