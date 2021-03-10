FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Armani watches are up to 43% off at Amazon, now priced from $79

-
AmazonFashionArmani
43% off From $79

Amazon is offering the Armani Exchange Black Watch (AX1513) for $84.85 shipped. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This stylish Armani watch boasts a black dial outfitted with several sub-dials. The case is comprised of stainless steel and it spans 48mm. Water-resistance is said to withstand depths of up to 330 feet, ensuring it’s ready for some time in the pool, shower, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more Armani watches discounted as low as $79.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, you can also find another standout timepiece that’s 39% off right here. The Timex Port Watch in question clocks in at $67, a price that’s lower than any of the deals above. It’s smaller than the lead deal with a 42mm stainless steel case, which could be perfect if you prefer medium-sized solutions.

Armani Exchange Black Watch features:

  • Band Width: 22 mm
  • Case Size: 48 mm
  • Analog-quartz Movement
  • Case Diameter: 48mm
  • Water Resistant To 330 Feet

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Armani

About the Author

This highly-rated USB-C SSD docking station supports tw...
Viper’s 63-piece Ratchet and Socket Set hits $35....
Save 20% on this highly-rated adjustable MacBook riser ...
These HP Chromebooks run Android apps and are priced as...
Kensington Thunderbolt 3 + USB-C Docks elevate your wor...
Roborock’s S6 MaxV robot vacuum has LiDAR mapping...
Amazon board/card game sale from $6: Sushi Go!, Explodi...
Louisville’s expansive 32-Ft. Fiberglass Extensio...
Show More Comments

Related

39% off

Standout Timex timepieces are up to 39% off at Amazon, now priced from $67

From $67 Learn More
25% off

Timex’s Private Sale takes 25% off watches for men and women from $30 shipped

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $45

This highly-rated USB-C SSD docking station supports two drives at $26.50

$26.50 Learn More
21% off

Viper’s 63-piece Ratchet and Socket Set hits $35.50 (Save 21%)

$35.50 Learn More
22% off

Highly-rated Furhaven orthopedic sofa-style pet beds starting from $28 Prime shipped (22% off)

From $27 Learn More
Review

Tested: Aukey’s magnetic wireless charger delivers MagSafe features for less

Learn More
Reg. $50

Save 20% on this highly-rated adjustable MacBook riser at a low of $40

$40 Learn More
30% off

Sketchers takes 25-30% off spring styles including running shoes, more from $30

From $30 Learn More