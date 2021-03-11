FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Top-rated Notability app for iOS and Mac now 55% off, deals from $4 + freebie promo

-
Apps GamesFreeApp Store
55% off $4

Alongside the launch of the Mac version, we are now tracking a steep price drop on Notability for iPad and iPhone. Today’s deal also comes alongside an interesting promotion on the newly-updated Mac version and leaves the apps at the most affordable price point we have tracked this year. Notability for iPad and iPhone is now down at $3.99. That’s well-under the usual $9 price tag, the lowest we have tracked since March 2020, and matching the best price we have tracked in years. Described as a “powerful, yet wonderfully simple note-taking and PDF annotation,” today’s deal is worth a closer look for anyone looking to get productive on their mobile Apple gear. Rated 4+ stars from over 128,000 users. Head below for more details and how to score the Mac version for FREE

As you may have gleaned from our coverage of the Mac version over on 9to5Mac, that version is also seeing a nice promotional launch price that drops the total from $9 down to $3.99, just like on mobile. However, according to the developers “Notability on Mac is free to download for current customers of iPad and iPhone.” That means you can score all versions for just $4 today, as opposed to the regularly $18 they would fetch normally. You can get more details on Notability for Mac right here as well as information on the freebie promotion here

After you have scooped up Notability for iPad, iPhone, and Mac, head over to the rest of today’s iOS app deals. We are tracking solid price drops on titles like Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Agent A, Battle Chasers, Money Pro: Personal Finance, and more

iOS Universal: Notability: $4 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Notability: $4 (Reg. $9)

More on Notability for iPad:

Welcome to Notability: powerful, yet wonderfully simple note-taking and PDF annotation. Apple Editors’ Choice and top-selling paid app worldwide, regularly ranked #1 on the App Store. One purchase provides you with Notability on iPad, Mac, and iPhone. Students, teachers, and business professionals use Notability daily to enrich their lives. It is uniquely designed for each device to provide the best note-taking experience at school, home, and work.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Free

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy, Age...
Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, ...
Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat ...
Nintendo Switch sees rare refurbished discount to $245....
Add Tiger’s Marvel X-Men LCD Handheld to your col...
Best Android app deals of the day: Sheltered, Simple Qu...
Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turt...
Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live AR game for Switch now dow...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy, Agent A, Battle Chasers, Money Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
13% off

SSL’s latest 2-In/2-Out USB-C Audio Interface for Mac sees rare price drop to $199

$199 Learn More

Green Deals: Rockpals 100W foldable solar panel $200, more

Learn More
60% off

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 15W Qi Car Charger Mount $30 (Save 25%), more

From $6 Learn More
30% off

Amazon offers false eyelashes and eyeliner from $7 Prime shipped, today only

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $169

ecobee3 lite smart thermostat delivers HomeKit support at $120 (Save 29%)

$120 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $30, more

$25 Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s new TV show sale discounts complete series from $30

From $30 Learn More