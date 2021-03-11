Alongside the launch of the Mac version, we are now tracking a steep price drop on Notability for iPad and iPhone. Today’s deal also comes alongside an interesting promotion on the newly-updated Mac version and leaves the apps at the most affordable price point we have tracked this year. Notability for iPad and iPhone is now down at $3.99. That’s well-under the usual $9 price tag, the lowest we have tracked since March 2020, and matching the best price we have tracked in years. Described as a “powerful, yet wonderfully simple note-taking and PDF annotation,” today’s deal is worth a closer look for anyone looking to get productive on their mobile Apple gear. Rated 4+ stars from over 128,000 users. Head below for more details and how to score the Mac version for FREE.

As you may have gleaned from our coverage of the Mac version over on 9to5Mac, that version is also seeing a nice promotional launch price that drops the total from $9 down to $3.99, just like on mobile. However, according to the developers “Notability on Mac is free to download for current customers of iPad and iPhone.” That means you can score all versions for just $4 today, as opposed to the regularly $18 they would fetch normally. You can get more details on Notability for Mac right here as well as information on the freebie promotion here.

After you have scooped up Notability for iPad, iPhone, and Mac, head over to the rest of today’s iOS app deals. We are tracking solid price drops on titles like Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Agent A, Battle Chasers, Money Pro: Personal Finance, and more.

Welcome to Notability: powerful, yet wonderfully simple note-taking and PDF annotation. Apple Editors’ Choice and top-selling paid app worldwide, regularly ranked #1 on the App Store. One purchase provides you with Notability on iPad, Mac, and iPhone. Students, teachers, and business professionals use Notability daily to enrich their lives. It is uniquely designed for each device to provide the best note-taking experience at school, home, and work.

