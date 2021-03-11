We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. Just make sure you browse through some of the major Apple deals we spotted this morning including a new all-time low on its MagSafe Duo Charger, M1 MacBooks, savings on iPhone 12 plans, and its official iPhone 12 mini cases. Then come right back here for all of todays most notable price drops on apps and games. Highlights include titles like Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Agent A, Battle Chasers, Money Pro: Personal Finance, Notability, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Death Worm Deluxe: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Notability: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance‬‬: $5 (Reg. $15)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Line Rider: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Young Living Essential Oils+: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lightsynth: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thinkladder: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Guildmasters: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Innsmouth Case: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: MarginNote 2 Pr‪o‬‬: $20 (Reg. $30)

More on Wonder Boy The Dragon’s Trap:

Boasting beautiful, hand-drawn animations and a re-orchestrated soundtrack, the cult classic returns with a unique blend of exploration, action, and adventure! Cursed into a half-human, half-lizard monstrosity by the Meka-Dragon, you are in search for a cure! The only way you can return to human form is to find the Salamander Cross, a magical item with the power to remove curses…

