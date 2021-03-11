Prep for spring: Outdoor extension cables and smart Alexa reels from $37 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 50% off extension cords and reel systems to have your yard ready for spring. One standout here is the 50-foot AlphaWorks Alexa Smart Cord Reel Extension Plug system for $67.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $100, today’s offer is 32% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Housed inside of a waterproof IP64 casing, this system can be mounted outdoors to provide 50-feet of extension cable with three AC outlets/smart sockets. Each of which can be controlled via physical switches, with your smartphone, or via voice commands with support for Alexa, Google Home/Assistant, IFTTT, and more via compatible devices. There’s a 320-foot Wi-Fi range to set timers, remotely engage power, and more. Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find some more affordable models without the smart features below.

But if it’s just a simple outdoor extension cable you’re after to run some outdoor tools or lighting, the IronForge options start at around $12.50, with 100-foot model going for around $40. They carry solid 4+ star ratings from thousands, and while you won’t get the handy retractable reel system here, they will get the job done this spring for even less.

Having said that, you’ll also find some more affordable cord reel options in today’s Gold Box starting from $36.99 shipped. You won’t get 100-feet of length for that price, but there are some more basics options in there for much less than the smart model featured above.

More on the AlphaWorks Alexa Smart Cord Reel Extension Plug:

WORLDS 1ST & ONLY SMART EXTENSION CORD REEL – This Commercial capable Extension Cord Reel Smart Plug is designed for all DIY or Professional applications. This Smart Reel is truly unique & the 1st ever for the market of cord reels. Built with Advanced Tech & Easy Voice Command design. Compatible with: WORKS WITH ALEXA, Google Home/Nest/Assistant, Smart Life App, IFTTT & WiFi/Voice Control, providing dependable performance, making this a solid choice for the everyday Hard Working American!

