Prep for spring with the EGO Power+ 56V cordless leaf blower at an Amazon low of $159

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 3-Speed Turbo 56V Cordless Leaf Blower (LB5302) for $159 shipped. Down from its $199 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This compact leaf blower is perfect for tidying up your yard this spring. The included 2.5Ah battery doesn’t add much weight, as the compact design comes in at just 7.4 pounds total. It features a high-efficiency brushless motor and a weather-resistant construction capable of moving air at up to 530CFM. Plus, it has a noise rating of 65dB or lower, meaning that prolonged use will be easier on your ears. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the battery-powered design and save some cash. The WORX Turbine 600 Corded Electric Leaf Blower (WG520) is available on Amazon for just $60. Coming in at around 66% below today’s lead deal, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 600CFM of power here in a compact form-factor. Plus, it’s lighter at only 6.4 pounds since there’s no battery required.

More about the EGO Power+ Cordless Leaf Blower:

Compact, Light-Weight Design: 7.4lbs with 2.5Ah Battery

Variable Speed Dial: 250 CFM / 400 CFM / 530 CFM

High-Efficiency Brushless Motor

Weather Resistant Construction (ipx4)

