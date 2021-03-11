Amazon’s #1 best-selling 4K dash cam just returned to its low at $44 off, more from $25.50

ROVE Dash Cam (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its R2 4K Wi-Fi/GPS Dash Cam for $76.49 shipped. That’s $43 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This dash cam leapfrogs many of its competitors with a sensor that’s able to capture crisp, 4K footage. You’ll also benefit from night vision technology that allows you to see well no matter what time of day it is. Once paired with a companion smartphone app you’ll be able to quickly download clips with no computer required. Built-in GPS keeps tabs on your driving location and speed for a full picture of what took place. This unit is Amazon’s #1 best-selling dash camera and is rated 4.5/5 stars by over 9,250 shoppers. Continue reading to find yet another dash camera deal priced at $25.50.

We’ve also spotted that Crosstour America (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera for $25.49 shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. That’s about $5 off the typical rate there and is among the some of the best pricing we’ve tracked. Going this route won’t garner a 4K resolution, but you will spend 67% less. Features are largely the same without the higher expense. A built-in G-sensor lets it automatically lock the footage for safe keeping in case an accident occurred. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

And don’t forget that yesterday we spotted an Aukey 1080p dash camera for $45.50. A couple of stacked discounts lead to $25.50 in savings, making now an excellent time to strike. And if you’re in need of a security camera, you may want to consider the new Abode Cam 2 while you can score a $5 pre-order discount. This offer brings it into Wyze territory with a final price of $30. Read all about Abode Cam 2 in yesterday’s coverage.

Rove R2 4K Wi-Fi/GPS Dash Cam features:

The Rove R2-4k dash camera can record videos up to a resolution of 2160p. The ultra hd video recording quality is so good that you will notight Sce much more clarity and quality difference than all other car dash cams. Revolutionary Super Night Vision Technology (Ultra-low liensor NT96660 + SONY IMX335) helps to get comparatively clearer footage and images from the recording in low light condition

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!