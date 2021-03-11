Timbuk2 Daylight Savings Sale takes 30% off MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, more

Timbuk2’s current Flash Sale offers 30% off select styles with promo code TIMEHOP at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. One of our top picks from this sale is the Authority Laptop Backpack that’s currently marked down to $97 and originally was priced at $139. This backpack features four color options and can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook. This style is great for work, school, traveling, and more. It also features cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort as well as a breathable mesh paneling too. Plus, this style features an array of pockets for organization. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:
- Authority Laptop Backpack $97 (Orig. $139)
- Especial Stash Messenger Bag $125 (Orig. $179)
- Parker Commuter Backpack $153 (Orig. $219)
- Especial Shadow Commuter Backpack $69 (Orig. $99)
- Vapor Convertible Backpack $90 (Orig. $129)
- Scripple Dopp Kit $20 (Orig. $29)
- Robin Commuter Backpack $125 (Orig. $179)
- …and even more deals…
