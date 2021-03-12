Anker launches weekend sale with power banks, USB-C chargers, more from $14

Anker is heading into the weekend with a collection of new discounts via its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000mAh Power Bank for $23.99. Down from its usual $30 going rate, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer coming within $4 of the all-time low and marking the best we’ve seen since December.

Anker’s PowerCore Slim delivers 10000mAh of internal power that’s supplemented by a 18W USB-C output. Alongside its compact design, you’ll also benefit from a 2.4A USB-A slot to charge up a pair of devices at once. Over 4,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $14.

Other notable Anker deals:

Anker 18W PowerCore Slim features:

PowerCore Slim 10000 PD is one of our slimmest PD power banks yet, with enough cell capacity to provide more than two charges for iPhone XS or Google Pixel, and almost one full charge for an 11″ iPad Pro. 18W Power-Delivery USB-C port, PowerIQ-enabled USB-A port, and trickle-charging mode for low-power devices. Use the dual USB ports to charge two devices simultaneously.

