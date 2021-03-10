FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s latest sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $11

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Shop now From $11

Anker is back with a new collection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront today including everything from chargers to speakers, earbuds, and other smartphone essentials. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule Charger at $54.99. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer is still one of the first discounts we’ve seen and marks the third-best price to date.

Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule cleans up your charging station with a variety of ways to refuel or power devices. On the back, there are three full-sized AC outlets which are joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots on the front and a 45W USB-C port. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 545 customers. Head below for more from $11.

Other notable Anker deals:

Then don’t forget about all of the other Anker deals live from earlier in the week. Yesterday saw a collection of HomeKit cameras and other eufy offerings go on sale from $36 which is joined by various markdowns on smart projectors, speakers, and more from $13.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C Capsule features:

A 45W USB-C port supports high-speed charging for a wide variety of phones, tablets, and more. Fully charge a 12″ MacBook in just 2 hours or charge an iPhone 11 almost 2 times faster than with an original charger. With three AC outlets on one side, and two 15W USB-A ports and a 45W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port on the other, you can direct power cords towards the back of your desk while having simple, clutter-free access to the front-facing USB ports.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 20W USB-C PD Charger $...
Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40, Cap...
Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live AR game for Switch now dow...
Champion apparel from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon, today...
Carle the iPhone-controlled robot can tell stories, dan...
Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia 1 II Smartphones returns to...
Apple’s MagSafe Charger returns to all-time low a...
Paxcess’ 120W portable solar panel has built-in 1...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 20W USB-C PD Charger $8 (Save 40%), more

From $6 Learn More

Levi’s Friends and Family Event cuts 30% off sitewide + free shipping

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Thinkladder, Geofency, MarginNote 2 Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $90

Save up to $90 on WD easystore USB 3.0 hard drives: 16TB $260, more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40, Captain Toad $30, AC Valhalla $28, more

$40 Learn More
Save $100

Home Depot takes up to $100 off Jackery’s latest power stations, outdoor tools, more

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $100

Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live AR game for Switch now down to $89 shipped at Amazon

$89 Learn More
44% off

Champion apparel from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

From $8 Learn More