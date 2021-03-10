Anker’s latest sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $11

Anker is back with a new collection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront today including everything from chargers to speakers, earbuds, and other smartphone essentials. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule Charger at $54.99. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer is still one of the first discounts we’ve seen and marks the third-best price to date.

Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule cleans up your charging station with a variety of ways to refuel or power devices. On the back, there are three full-sized AC outlets which are joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots on the front and a 45W USB-C port. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 545 customers. Head below for more from $11.

Other notable Anker deals:

Then don’t forget about all of the other Anker deals live from earlier in the week. Yesterday saw a collection of HomeKit cameras and other eufy offerings go on sale from $36 which is joined by various markdowns on smart projectors, speakers, and more from $13.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C Capsule features:

A 45W USB-C port supports high-speed charging for a wide variety of phones, tablets, and more. Fully charge a 12″ MacBook in just 2 hours or charge an iPhone 11 almost 2 times faster than with an original charger. With three AC outlets on one side, and two 15W USB-A ports and a 45W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port on the other, you can direct power cords towards the back of your desk while having simple, clutter-free access to the front-facing USB ports.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!