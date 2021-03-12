FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch SE falls to lowest prices of the year from $259 at Amazon

-
AmazonApple
Save now From $259

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch SE models starting at $259 shipped. With a variety of styles included in the sale, you’ll also find both GPS and cellular models, as well. Our top pick is the 44mm GPS + Cellular style with Navy Sport Loop band at $329. Down from its usual $359 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, comes within $9 of our previous mention, and is the best since late December.

Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6, but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. Though you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

For those hoping to bring the more capable wearable to their wrist and workout routine, we’re also still tracking notable discounts on Apple Watch Series 6. With as much as $80 in savings across the board, you’ll find the best prices of the year on the accessory that arrives with an added blood/oxygen sensor and other more premium features compared to the SE. Then jump into our Apple guide for even more discounts as we head into the weekend.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected. 

