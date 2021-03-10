Apple Watch Series 6 styles drop to best prices in months at up to $80 off

Amazon is currently taking up to $80 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $374. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board. With a variety of styles included, our top pick is the 40mm Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular model at $669. Down from its $749 going rate, you’re saving the full $80 with today’s offer marking the second-best to date and the lowest since November. The 44m variant is also on sale for $719, down from $799.

Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of noteworthy features to your wrist headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A perfect way to spend some of your savings from today’s deal would be outfitting your Apple Watch with a new band. Whether you’re looking for some affordable options or want to pick up one of our favorite leather bands, be sure to swing by our feature on all the best styles.

Those who don’t mind going with a previous-generation model can still score some deep discounts on Apple Watch Series 5 models in this clearance sale at Amazon. With as much as $300 in savings to be had, these are right around Amazon all-time lows. But then be sure to check out all of the price cuts in our Apple guide today, as well.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

