FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Series 6 styles drop to best prices in months at up to $80 off

-
AmazonApple
Save now $80 off

Amazon is currently taking up to $80 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $374. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board. With a variety of styles included, our top pick is the 40mm Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular model at $669. Down from its $749 going rate, you’re saving the full $80 with today’s offer marking the second-best to date and the lowest since November. The 44m variant is also on sale for $719, down from $799.

Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of noteworthy features to your wrist headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A perfect way to spend some of your savings from today’s deal would be outfitting your Apple Watch with a new band. Whether you’re looking for some affordable options or want to pick up one of our favorite leather bands, be sure to swing by our feature on all the best styles.

Those who don’t mind going with a previous-generation model can still score some deep discounts on Apple Watch Series 5 models in this clearance sale at Amazon. With as much as $300 in savings to be had, these are right around Amazon all-time lows. But then be sure to check out all of the price cuts in our Apple guide today, as well.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This highly-rated USB-C SSD docking station supports tw...
Viper’s 63-piece Ratchet and Socket Set hits $35....
Armani watches are up to 43% off at Amazon, now priced ...
Save 20% on this highly-rated adjustable MacBook riser ...
These HP Chromebooks run Android apps and are priced as...
Kensington Thunderbolt 3 + USB-C Docks elevate your wor...
Roborock’s S6 MaxV robot vacuum has LiDAR mapping...
Amazon board/card game sale from $6: Sushi Go!, Explodi...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 5 models at up to $300 off

$300 off Learn More
Reg. $45

This highly-rated USB-C SSD docking station supports two drives at $26.50

$26.50 Learn More
21% off

Viper’s 63-piece Ratchet and Socket Set hits $35.50 (Save 21%)

$35.50 Learn More
22% off

Highly-rated Furhaven orthopedic sofa-style pet beds starting from $28 Prime shipped (22% off)

From $27 Learn More
Review

Tested: Aukey’s magnetic wireless charger delivers MagSafe features for less

Learn More
43% off

Armani watches are up to 43% off at Amazon, now priced from $79

From $79 Learn More
Reg. $50

Save 20% on this highly-rated adjustable MacBook riser at a low of $40

$40 Learn More
30% off

Sketchers takes 25-30% off spring styles including running shoes, more from $30

From $30 Learn More