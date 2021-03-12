FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get running with APL’s new spring arrivals in bold colors

Get running this spring with the on-trend brand APL’s new spring collection. With an array of new styles for working out, you will be ready for your spring training sessions. One of my favorite features about APL is the fluorescent and vibrant colors of the shoes. Plus, almost every style features a sock-like fit for added comfort and support. All shoes from APL are unisex, so check the sizing carefully. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from APL’s new spring collection. Also, check out our latest guide to the best men’s rain jackets for spring 2021.

APL core collection

One of the APL classic sneakers is back in stock in core colors and styles for spring 2021. These are APL’s best-selling styles and one of our favorites is the TechLoom Wave Running Shoes. This style is infused with stretch material and has a slightly curved effect to give you a spring to your step. The entire shoe is also completely flexible, which promotes a natural stride, and it has ventilation zones that allow enhanced air flow to keep your feet cool and dry. You can choose from several color options and they’re priced at $225.

APL new spring slides

With warm weather on the horizon, APL came out with a new slide called “Lusso.” These slides have a cross-stitched soft Nappa leather strap and footbed to promote all-day comfort. APL states that the “3D molded footbed is accented with a matching APL logo to massage your feet with every step.” This is a great slide for the pool, errands, post-workout sessions, or everyday wear. This style also comes in several fun color options and they’re priced at $175.

APL Concept X

“The APL Concept X introduces a new version of the spring-based technology that first propelled athletes higher; Load ‘N Launch Carbon 10.” This new shoe was designed to help boost your workouts with a full-length carbon fiber plate that acts as a springboard. If you’re looking for pep in your step, these are a great option. It would also be a fantastic option for hikes as well with a full ankle support system. They’re very lightweight and come in unisex sizing. However, with the new technology, these shoes come with the steep price tag of $400.

