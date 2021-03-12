Armor All’s Car Air Purifier banishes strong odors like smoke at $5 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Armor All Smoke X Car Air Freshener and Purifier for $4.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 17% off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you bought your vehicle used, there’s a fair chance some unpleasant odors could be lingering. Thankfully, Armor All is here to save the day with Smoke X. It features patented technology that “destroys smoke and other stubborn odors.” The company touts it as being both fast and easy to use and its fogger is able to release a fresh fragrance throughout your vehicle’s vents and interior. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The deal above is pretty hard to beat, but you can narrowly undercut it when grabbing Yankee Candle’s Car Jar Ultimate Bahama Breeze Freshener at under $5. Bear in mind that this solution is not as powerful as the lead deal and is primarily used for giving your vehicle a pleasant scent instead of ridding it of others.

Why stop there? We’ve got several other deals that could be right up your alley. Examples include Remington’s wireless Shortcut Body Groomer for $28.50, 49% off this Alexa-enabled essential oil diffuser at $25.50, and Keter’s #1 Amazon best-selling cabinet at under $100. Oh, and don’t forget to check out yesterday’s coverage of Smith & Wesson’s latest Karambit folding knife.

Armor All Car Air Freshener and Purifier features:

Smoke X features patented Odor Elimination Technology

Destroys smoke and other stubborn odors

Fast and easy

Fogger will go to work to remove odors and release fresh fragrance throughout the car’s vents and interior

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!