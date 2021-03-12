Tackle garage storage with Keter’s #1 Amazon best-selling cabinet at under $100 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Keter Garage/Basement Storage Cabinet for $99.82 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since October. If your garage, basement, or entirely different space is in need of some storage, this best-selling unit could be just the thing. It measures 26.8- by 15- by 67.3-inches, offering up plenty of enclosed storage for tools, pool toys, and the list goes on. The entire thing is comprised of a durable polypropylene resin that’s easy to maintain and won’t peel, dent, or rust. Assembly is said to be simple and only a screwdriver is needed. Rated 4+ stars by more than 65% of reviewers.

If you don’t need an enclosed solution, consider this Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Unit for $40. It will cost you less than half as much while still delivering a sturdy offering that’s ready to hold up to 750 pounds of weight. This unit spans 23.2- by 13.4- by 30-inches and a whopping 64,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Today’s deal is just a start to all the home goods-related deals we’ve come across over the last few of days. Standout solutions include Remington’s wireless Shortcut Body Groomer at $28.50, a mid-century leather sofa for $353, and Frigidaire’s Stainless Steel Upright Freezer at an Amazon low of $150. Peruse the all the options here for an always up-to-date list of what’s turned up.

Keter Garage/Basement Storage Cabinet features:

DIMENSIONS: 26.77 in. L x 14.96 in. W x 67.32 in. H.

RESIN CONSTRUCTION: Durable polypropylene resin construction is easy to maintain and won’t peel, dent or rust

4 ADJUSTABLE SHELVES can be configured to suit a variety of storage needs/ load per shelf: 44 lbs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!