Remington’s wireless Shortcut Body Groomer + extendable handle now $28.50 (Reg. $43+)

Woot is now offering the Remington Shortcut Pro Body Groomer for $28.30 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $60 and $43 or so at Amazon, today’s offer is approaching 55% off the going rate and is the lowest price we can find. This is also about $10 under the Amazon all-time low. Designed for full-body grooming, this model also includes five length combs, blade oil, a brush, and the extendable handle to reach your back. The 100% waterproof design is complemented by the built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 40-minutes of cordless runtime per charge. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

There really aren’t very any full-body options for less than $27, nor would we recommend most of them. You’ll find some beard and detailing kits for less, like this WAHL Groomsman bundle or the brand’s Micro Groomsman Personal Pen Trimmer, but you’ll also want to take a look at the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series. It sells for under $20 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 13,000 Amazon customers.

We are also still tracking a notable deal on Philips’ popular Norelco OneBlade Pro Shaver with a 14-length comb from $53.50. Just make sure you check out the new Coach x Sephora skincare lineup while you’re at it, along with everything in our fashion deal hub to refresh your wardrobe.

More on the Remington Shortcut Pro Body Groomer:

Get ultra fast results for your body grooming routine with the REMINGTON ShortCut Pro Body Groomer with Handle. The stainless steel blade is 60% wider to trim more body hair with each pass, and it’s dual-sided so you can trim in either direction. It’s finally easy to trim your back hair! Just clip the trimmer onto the extendable handle and use the different length settings to reach all areas of your back.

