Master the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite with 12 courses for just $34

When it comes to anything creative, Adobe CC usually has a part to play. The Complete All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Max Suite Certification Course Bundle helps you become a better artist, with 12 courses covering all the top apps. You can get it today for only $33.99 at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Just as a painter needs to have a deep connection with brushes, digital creators need to understand the software they use. If you are just starting out or wanting to improve your skills, this bundle can help.

Through 80 hours of video tutorials, you discover how to edit, design, and animate using Adobe tools. The training covers image enhancement in Photoshop, organizing photos with Lightroom, and crafting logos with Illustrator.

You also discover how to create amazing VFX with After Effects, produce videos in Premiere Pro and Rush, and design digital experiences with Adobe XD.

All the courses focus on everyday skills, and you are given several projects to try. This means you gain real-world experience, while building your portfolio. Better still, you can claim a certificate of completion with each course.

Your instructors include top creative pros, such as Lindsay Marsh — a freelance graphic designer and brand manager with 14 years of experience. She has 4.6 stars on Udemy, and has taught over 63,000 students from around the world.

Order today for just $33.99 to get lifetime access to all 12 courses, usually worth $2,400 all together.

