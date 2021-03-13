FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s 120Hz 48-inch 4K OLED is built for next-gen with first discount to $1,080 (Refurb, Orig. $1,498)

Today only, Woot is offering the LG CX 48-inch 4K OLED HomeKit-enabled Smart UHDTV for $1,079.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it goes for $1,498 at Amazon in new condition, though an on-page discount there drops it to $1,450. Today’s deal saves 28% and is the first major discount that we’ve seen. Launched last year, this TV is built for next-generation gaming in mind with HDMI 2.1 ports. It’s capable of up to 120Hz variable refresh rate, ensuring that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 work flawlessly here at peak performance. You’ll also find AirPlay 2 and HomeKit built-in, alongside compatibility for both Alexa and Assistant, delivering a well-rounded feature-set capable of anything you throw at it. Rated 4.8/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

If you’re rocking the Xbox Series X, then you won’t be able to take advantage of the 4K 120Hz performance of today’s lead deal. Instead, opt for this gaming monitor that centers around a 1440p 144Hz panel. It’ll work great with the Series S, as well as the Series X in 1440p 120Hz mode. I use a similar setup with my Series X and love it. You’ll only spend $300 here, which is quite a bit below today’s lead deal.

Further elevate your home theater setup when you pick up Onkyo’s 5.1-channel all-in-one receiver system. It includes both the 4K60 HDR-compatible receiver as well as five speakers and a dedicated subwoofer. This is everything you need to create an immersive home theater for $319, which is $81 off what you’d normally pay.

More about the LG 48-inch OLED Smart UHDTV:

  • Only OLED pixels emit their own light, allowing for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture.
  • Millions of pixels emit their own light. Only OLED can turn pixels off completely and independently. See stunning picture, perfect black, infinite contrast and over a billion rich colors.
  • LG OLED TV is built for gaming. AI-powered picture quality transports you to the moment. Gaming features and the latest tech, like NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync, give you an edge with less lag, high refresh rates, and incredibly smooth and responsive gameplay.

