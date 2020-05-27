After being announced back at CES 2020, LG has slowly been unwrapping details on its latest lineup of OLED TVs. Today, we’re getting additional details on its first 48-inch offering, which arrives with notable NVIDIA G-SYNC features and all the usual inky blacks we’ve come to know and love on these OLED displays. Additional details on availability, pricing, and where this year’s LG OLED TVs will be available can be found below.

LG’s first 48-inch OLED set to launch soon

LG has long been known for its OLED offerings but they have primarily focused on larger displays, particularly 65-inches and larger. Ever since its 2020 lineup was announced back at CES 2020, we’ve been anxious to see LG’s first 48-inch display hit the market.

The 2020 lineup, and the 48-inch model, in particular, is set to be extra notable with the inclusion of NVIDIA’s popular G-SYNC technology. This model is set to bring your gaming experience to the next level, as LG notes, it provides “exceptional picture quality of perfect black and intense colors combined with smooth gameplay to take gaming to new heights.”

Plenty of specs for LG’s latest

On top of LG’s popular OLED technology, there’s nearly every spec you’d want in 2020 included on the 48-inch display. That includes both 4K and HDR support, along with LG’s robust α9 Gen3 AI Processor, which helps support G-SYNC gaming and integrated streaming features.

A total of four HDMI inputs are included along with composite, ethernet, and digital audio, all of which should combine for enough connectivity in most setups. HDMI ARC is available on one input if you’re leaning on that type of control in your home theater.

One other particularly notable features of LG’s new 48-inch OLED display is the inclusion of Google Assistant and Alexa voice control. If you’re in either one of these popular ecosystems, this is a great way to bring home additional functionality. LG has included both voice assistants in its high-end lineup for a while now but has been skipped on the lower-priced models.

Pricing and availability

LG’s latest is expected to retail just under $2,000 at authorized retailers. At this time, it’s expected to launch in the next week at Amazon, Best Buy, and other online sellers. This will mark the first time LG has brought its popular OLED technology to a 48-inch display, hitting a milestone in home theater industry. LG has long been known as the gold standard in this category but its OLED display has often been too pricey for mainstream consumers.

Source: LG

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!