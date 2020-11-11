Xbox Series X: Unboxing the ‘world’s most powerful console’

It’s finally here: Microsoft’s “most powerful console ever” has arrived. My unit got here a little while ago, and I’ve just finished unboxing it. I had a One X from around two months after it was announced up until last week when I sold it to prepare for the Series X arrival. So, what’s in the box? How big is it? And is it really worth the upgrade? Ready to find out what’s in the box? Keep reading for our full Microsoft Xbox Series X Unboxing.

Unboxing Microsoft’s Xbox Series X

Opening the box, you’re greeted with the brand-new console in all its glory. You’ll find the Series X on its side and wrapped in a cloth/paper-like fabric. Picking it up, you’ll find that it feels very solid and heavy for its size, which comes from all the engineering that went into building this compact, yet powerful console, according to Microsoft. This is our first glimpse that the console can be used both upright as well as on its side, meaning even though it might be too tall to fit your media console upright, laying it sideways might allow it to slide right in.

Unwrapping it unveils the fridge-like design of the latest Xbox, which can be used either vertically or horizontally. The first thing you’ll notice is how heavy this console really is. It’s quite beefy, and even though it’s big, it almost seems like it would be lighter than it really is. Overall, I’m impressed with the build quality of the Series X.

All the ports you’d expect, including the new proprietary Storage Expansion slot

Around back, you’ll find the normal array of ports, including power, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI out, and two USB 3 ports. Something new is available here, and that’s the Storage Expansion slot. Since Series X-enhanced titles require faster drives, you’ll have to utilize the proprietary Seagate Expansion Drive in order to have more than 1TB of storage for next-generation games.

Microsoft includes an HDMI 2.1 cable, so you’re ready to go for 4K120 gaming

While most computer monitors and budget-focused TVs stick to the HDMI 2.0 standard, which handles 4K60 or 1440p120 with ease, in order to take full advantage of 4K120, you’ll need a console, TV, and cable capable of HDMI 2.1. The Xbox Series X utilizes this standard, and Microsoft includes a compatible cable in the box, so the only thing that’s left up to you is whether or not your TV can handle this level of gaming. Most higher-end panels, including LG and VIZIO’s latest OLED TVs, are capable of such performance. However, if you were hoping to pick up a computer monitor that’s 4K120 (or 4K144), sadly, it won’t work. Most monitors on the market rely on DisplayPort for reaching that level of fidelity, utilizing only HDMI 2.0, which means you’ll be limited to 4K60 or 1440p120 on the Series X.

The new controller feels… great

You’ll also find Microsoft’s latest controller bundled here, and it’s honestly pretty great. It’s only slightly different from previous generations, with the biggest change being in the share button on the front. Your existing accessories should work just fine here. From headsets to charging docks, it all should be just fine… Just keep in mind that some companies might have to issue software updates before their products work properly.

Wrapping up

The Xbox Series X is both Microsoft’s and the world’s “most powerful console” to date. What does that mean? You can expect 4K60 on a majority of games, with some reaching 4K120, which is unheard of outside of high-end gaming desktops until now. We’ll be diving into the console soon with our first impressions and a full in-depth review shortly, so keep it locked here to stay updated on the latest Xbox Series X/S news.

