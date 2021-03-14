eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems return to all-time lows at 20% off, more from $67

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its eero Wi-Fi routers starting at $67 shipped. Our top pick falls to the eero 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 System at $223. Down from the $279 price tag you would usually pay, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low tracked just a few times before. Amazon’s latest eero mesh system arrives with support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, delivering 5,000-square feet of coverage alongside support for 500Mb/s internet plans. Its TrueMesh technology blends the three included nodes into a reliable network and also features built-in Zigbee hub features for growing your Alexa smart home. As a #1 new release, over 2,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable eero Wi-Fi deals:

If neither of those packages are doing the trick, be sure to shop all of the price cuts today right here. Then go give our networking guide a look for some other discounts to consider, including these Wi-Fi 6 offerings from NETGEAR starting at $90.

eero 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – Our TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference. More wifi for more devices – Wi-Fi 6 delivers faster wifi with support for 75+ devices simultaneously.

