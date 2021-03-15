FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s #1 best-selling end table/nightstand dives to $20 Prime shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsFurinno
33% off $20

Amazon is offering the Furinno End Table/Nightstand for $19.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. It doesn’t matter if your living room needs an end table or a guest room could use a nightstand, this affordable solution is here to save the day. Once assembled is spans 15.75- by 15.75- by 17.5-inches, providing plenty of room for setting down a drink, laptop, and more. An included basket rests perfectly atop the lower shelf and should help hide anything that would otherwise clutter up your space. Ratings for Amazon’s #1 best-selling end table have settled at 4.1/5 stars.

Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your end table or nightstand, you may want to give it a once-over with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $8. These add a scratch-resistant layer and a bit of sunscreen to prevent UV rays from fading or discoloring your furniture. Well over 1,700 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

The deal above isn’t the only furniture-related offer we’ve spotted today. In fact, there’s a couple of spacious L-shaped desks on sale for as low as $95 right now. And no matter what pieces you pick up, be sure to consider pairing it with Amazon’s 133-piece Furniture Pad Kit for less than $5.50 Prime shipped.

Furinno End Table/Nightstand features:

  • Simple stylish design comes in multiple color options functional and suitable for any room.
  • Material: Particle Board, non-woven bins.
  • Fits in your space, fits on your budget.
  • Sturdy on flat surface. Some assembly required. Please see instruction.
  • Product Dimension: 15.75(W)x15.75(W)x17.5(H) inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Furinno

About the Author

ECOVACS’ DEEBOT 500 Wi-Fi robot vacuum sports voi...
Record road trips for $23 Prime shipped with VAVA’...
Treat your battlestation to Samsung’s 32-inch Ody...
Decorate your space with Altman’s 12-pack of Live...
Paxcess’ 120W portable solar panel has 18W USB-C ...
These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all you...
Seagate’s Barracuda 1TB SSD packs 3,400MB/s speed...
DeLonghi’s Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is ...
Show More Comments

Related

Orig. $280

ECOVACS’ DEEBOT 500 Wi-Fi robot vacuum sports voice control at $110 (Refurb, Orig. $280)

$110 Learn More

Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1

Learn More
Reg. $159+

Harman’s fabric-wrapped Onyx Studio Bluetooth Speaker just dropped to $100 (Reg. $159+)

$100 Learn More
50% off

MyProtein St. Patrick’s Day sitewide sale up to 50% off: Whey powder, accessories, more

Now Live! Learn More
42% off

Record road trips for $23 Prime shipped with VAVA’s 1080p Dash Cam (42% off)

$23 Learn More

Our favorite next-gen Xbox skins give your Series X or S the flair it deserves

Learn More
65% off

Monoprice’s 80-mile long-range outdoor OTA HD antenna drops to $15 in latest 65% off sale

$15 Learn More
Save now

Treat your battlestation to Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G7 240Hz monitor at $100 off

$100 off Learn More