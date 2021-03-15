Amazon’s #1 best-selling end table/nightstand dives to $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Furinno End Table/Nightstand for $19.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. It doesn’t matter if your living room needs an end table or a guest room could use a nightstand, this affordable solution is here to save the day. Once assembled is spans 15.75- by 15.75- by 17.5-inches, providing plenty of room for setting down a drink, laptop, and more. An included basket rests perfectly atop the lower shelf and should help hide anything that would otherwise clutter up your space. Ratings for Amazon’s #1 best-selling end table have settled at 4.1/5 stars.

Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your end table or nightstand, you may want to give it a once-over with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $8. These add a scratch-resistant layer and a bit of sunscreen to prevent UV rays from fading or discoloring your furniture. Well over 1,700 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

The deal above isn’t the only furniture-related offer we’ve spotted today. In fact, there’s a couple of spacious L-shaped desks on sale for as low as $95 right now. And no matter what pieces you pick up, be sure to consider pairing it with Amazon’s 133-piece Furniture Pad Kit for less than $5.50 Prime shipped.

Furinno End Table/Nightstand features:

Simple stylish design comes in multiple color options functional and suitable for any room.

Material: Particle Board, non-woven bins.

Fits in your space, fits on your budget.

Sturdy on flat surface. Some assembly required. Please see instruction.

Product Dimension: 15.75(W)x15.75(W)x17.5(H) inches

