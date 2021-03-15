FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s expansive 133-Pc. Furniture Pad Kit hits all-time low at under $5.50 (Save 34%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 133-piece Felt Furniture Pad Kit for $5.26 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Grabbing a new piece of furniture is a fun way to uplift the look of your space, but sometimes the feet can scuff up your flooring. Thankfully this highly-affordable and expansive set from Amazon is here to save the day. You’ll get 133 separate pieces, ensuring you’re set for years to come. In addition to reducing the chances of scuffing, you’ll also stand to benefit from dampened noise levels when furniture is moved around. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

And if the lead deal is overkill for your needs, you may be better served by this 16-pack of Scotch Felt Furniture Pads at $4. You won’t have to worry about finding a place to store a bunch of excess furniture pads that you may not need for quite a while. Bear in mind that the lead deal gives you eight times as many felt pads for only about $1.50 extra.

Keep the ball rolling with a plethora of other notable discounts we’ve spotted over the last few days. Some of my favorites include Keter’s #1 Amazon best-selling cabinet at under $100, Frigidaire’s Stainless Steel Upright Freezer at an Amazon low of $150, two 3,000-lumen tactical headlamps at $7.50 each, and the list goes on.

Amazon Basics 133-piece Felt Furniture Pad Kit features:

  • Adhesive back allows you to easily install the pads onto flat surfaces
  • Prevents scratches, scrapes, paint streaks and other damage; dampens noise
  • Suitable for a wide variety of home furniture, decor, and electronics
  • Includes a variety of pre-cut pads in rectangle, circle, and square shapes

