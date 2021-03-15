These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all your gear, now priced from $95 (Save 27%)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the VASAGLE 55-inch L-Shaped Computer Desk for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This stylish and reasonably-priced desk provides plenty of room for you to sprawl all of your devices out. A built-in monitor stand aims to help boost ergonomics by bringing your display up to eye level. The frame is comprised of steel and is said to be sturdy enough to uphold 110 pounds of weight. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another desk on sale that costs $5 less than this deal.

We’ve also spotted that Amazon is offering the Tangkula L-Shaped Desk for $94.38 shipped. This offer delivers over $35 in savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked by $15. If you prefer the look of a solid-colored desk, this L-shaped solution is yet another that’s worthy of your consideration. Each side extends 59 inches and the entire thing stands 30 inches tall. The unit is upheld by a steel frame that’s ready to uphold all of your favorite gear. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Some other deals that will pair nicely with your new desk include Amazon’s 133-piece Furniture Pad Kit at under $5.50, this 65.6-foot RGB LED strip light kit for $22 Prime shipped, and perhaps one of these monitor discounts priced from $120. And if you plan on doing any gaming at your desk, have a look at 8Bitdo’s new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller.

VASAGLE 55-inch L-Shaped Computer Desk features:

A Bit More Practical: This stylish, rustic brown computer desk not only has a captivating L-shape and fits every corner to save space, but it’s also equipped with a practical 7.9” x 35.4” monitor stand that can be mounted anywhere along the edge of the table

Effortless Assembly: Follow the clear assembly steps and the easy-to-understand instructions with numbered parts and you’ll get your computer desk ready without much effort for its main job—a place where your brilliant ideas come to life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!