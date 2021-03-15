Kohl’s just debuted a new activewear brand called “FLX” designed to balance smart, relevant style with function to take your workouts to the next level. The entire line is priced at under $100 and is available in styles for men and women alike. Each of the items in this collection features performance wool that integrates UPF. It’s sweat-wicking and infused with stretch for added comfort. The collection features 94 items with prices from $19. Kohls also offers free delivery on orders of $100 or more. I also love that this line has options for big and tall, as well as plus sizing. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Kohl’s new activewear line.

FLX Men’s Activewear

Joggers are essential in any men’s wardrobe, and the new FLX Dynamic Stretch Jogger Pants are priced at just $45. These pants are great for workouts or casual events alike, and they’re available in three versatile color options. One of the best features of this style is its wrinkle-resistant material, as well as its four exterior pockets to store essentials. This style also looks very similar to the Lululemon ABC Jogger Pant that’s priced at $128.

Another Lululemon look-alike style is the Kohl’s FLX Packable Bomber Jacket that’s priced at just $60. This jacket is lightweight, water-resistant, and available in two versatile color options. I love this style for spring because it can be dressed up or down seamlessly and easily layered. It also has a highly-packable design, which makes it easy to travel with. This is an almost identical version of the Lululemon Textured Tech Bomber Jacket that’s priced at $148.

Kohl’s FLX Women Activewear Picks

One of the most notable items from this collection is the FLX Ascent High-Waisted Leggings that are priced at $45. These leggings are available in several great color options, and the high-waist design is flattering on an array of figures. Just like the Lululemon Align Leggings, the logos on this style are in the same place right on the calf, and it has very similar hidden pockets. However, the Align Leggings are priced at $98.

Finally, you will love the FLX Balance Ribbed Crewneck Long-Sleeve Top that can be worn throughout any season. This top comes in four color options and pairs nicely with shorts, leggings, or joggers alike. I also love that it features four-way stretch for added mobility, and it’s sweat-wicking. This shirt is priced at $30 and is a look-alike for the Lululemon swiftly Long-Sleeve Shirt that goes for $78.

