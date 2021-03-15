FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Monoprice’s 80-mile long-range outdoor OTA HD antenna drops to $15 in latest 65% off sale

Monoprice is offering its 80-mile Foldable Long Range HD8 Outdoor HD Antenna at $14.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has it listed for $43 right now and it’s never gone below $30 there before. While many cable and streaming companies are upping their costs, there’s just something appealing about opting for an entirely free service that’s over-the-air. Adding this antenna to your home will allow you to pick up stations and channels from up to 80-miles away, which covers the vast majority of content for most people. Unsure what channels are near you? Well, AntennaWeb will show you exactly what you can reach with Monoprice’s antenna. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save some cash when stepping things down to a 35-mile indoor OTA antenna. This model is similar to the one above, just with less range, though it might be a bit easier to install. But, at $9, it does come in at around $6 below today’s deal, which might be worth the trade-offs here.

Ready to upgrade the rest of your home theater? Today’s deal would pair nicely with Insignia’s 39-inch smart Fire TV. This would give you an overall budget-friendly setup, since the TV itself is on sale for $160 today. In the market for something larger? We’re also tracking several other TV deals from $429, if 39-inches isn’t big enough for your wall.

More about Monoprice’s Foldable HD Antenna:

  • Antenna is weatherproof, rust proof, and UV resistant
  • Includes hardware for mounting to a pole or antenna mast
  • Maximum Reception Range: 80 miles (128 km)
  • UHF Frequency Range: 470 ~ 862 MHz

