Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1

We got our first glimpse of Outriders by Square Enix during the company’s E3 showcase in 2019. Originally slated to be released in the summer of 2020, the game is finally launching on April 1. No, that’s not a joke. The title will be available to purchase, of course, but it’ll also be available for Game Pass for Console and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on day one, meaning they won’t have to spend any additional cash to play. What does the game entail? Keep reading to find out more.

Outriders will debut on Xbox, PC, PlayStation, Stadia, more on April 1

Right now, you can play the Outriders beta on Xbox for free. However, the full game is launching soon after originally being announced in 2019. Starting April 1, Outriders will be available to play on all platforms. The best platform to trial it and enjoy the scenery, however, is undoubtedly Xbox. Why, you might ask? Well, Game Pass, of course.

Xbox Game Pass continues to be a force to be reckoned with

We already took a deep dive into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate last July, stating that it offered value that Sony just can’t compete with. That’s even more evident with Microsoft’s recent finalization of its Bethesda purchase, which will bolster Xbox Game Pass titles.

Outriders will also help make the service more valuable to gamers, considering it’ll be available on day one at no additional charge. As someone who has a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, the service has allowed me to trial many games I otherwise wouldn’t have played. Outriders will be no exception.

What is Outriders and why should you play it?

Outriders is a unique “genre-hybrid” game from Square Enix that combines “brutal combat with deep RPG systems.” It sounds like a game that I could seriously get into.

It’s set in a distant future where players are attempting to colonize a planet that they think can be a new home for humanity. However, the planet… well, it has other plans. There’s a mysterious storm called the “Anomaly” that burnt out all of the tech that’s more advanced than a lightbulb, ensuring that things are set back.

In the game, you play as an Outrider, someone who’s re-awoken from cryostasis 30 years after first landing on Enoch. You emerge as an “Altered” and have access to powerful skills and healing abilities. Those healing abilities are one of the most unique points of the game, as you’ll only heal as you kill, so be ready for some intense battle sequences.

Full cross-play support bolsters multiplayer effectiveness

The game is either single-player or co-op with up to two friends to combine skill and speed in a “frenetic attempt to survive a savage future” in this unique game. It’s a third-person perspective RPG shooter, which is something that doesn’t come around often.

It fully supports cross-play, meaning that you can enjoy the game with friends on any platform, helping to bolster its multiplayer abilities above other similar titles.

Outriders pricing and availability

Outriders will cost $59.99 and is available to pre-purchase on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox. CDKeys has pre-orders for PC already down to $46.89, which might be worth it if you’re playing on Windows.

