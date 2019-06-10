The of future of Ubisoft was unveiled earlier today, and now it’s time to see what the Square Enix E3 2019 presentation has in store for us. We have the upcoming Crystal Dynamics Marvel’s Avengers game, new gameplay of what might be the most anticipated game remake ever and more of Square’s major new game reveals, all down below.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake:

The release date and a brief gameplay trailer for the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy 7 dropped earlier today, but as promised, Square held just enough back. After a 4 year hiatus from the big screen, FF7 opened the Square Enix E3 2019 show in epic fashion.

Along with a brief walkthrough of the combat system, we got a lengthy gameplay vertical and it looks amazing!

The game merges real-time action with command-based combat. Cloud attacks and dodges in real-time, but can also unleash a modernized version of the classic, turn-based ATB system. It appears to have a completely new combat system while still offering up a more familiar option. Players “can choose how to play”. Your party members will continue to fight on their own, but it looks like you can seamlessly jump over and take control when needed.

It is “two Blu-ray discs worth of gameplay content”, according to Square.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake releases on March 3rd, 2020 for PlayStation 4. Pre-orders are now available at Amazon.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 Reveal at Square Enix E3 2019:

The Square Enix E3 2019 event showcase the new Dragon Quest Builders 2. We also got some footage of gameplay across a diverse range of environments, with loads of new crafting skills, your companion, combat, harvesting and more. Square’s RPG meets Minecraft features 4 player co-op brick building as well.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 hits on July 12th, with a free trial coming on June 27th. Pre-order are now live.

Final Fantasy 14 Online: Shadowbringers:

The new Final Fantasy 14 Online: Shadowbringers expansion got its own slot in the Square E3 show tonight. The game has reached a total of over 16 million players worldwide during its 6 year tenure. Shadowbringers will feature two new playable races and classes, both of which are featured in the brand new launch trailer.

Final Fantasy 14 Online: Shadowbringers releases on July 2nd, 2019. Pre-orders are now live at $39.99.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles:

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles remastered releases on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, iOS and Android this winter. Check out the new trailer from the Square Enix E3 2019 show above.

Since long ago, the dangerous gas miasma has threatened to consume the world. Crystals hold back the gas, but their power is not eternal. Follow the journey of four classes of adventurers on a perilous mission to protect their home. These are the “Crystal Chronicles.”

Outriders Revealed at Square Enix E3 2019:

We finally got a closer look at the new People Can Fly title tonight. The game was revealed with a dark, sci-fi-industrial trailer and a release date of summer 2020. It is a 3-player co-op shooter with a “strong story” and “dark, unforgiving world”. Details are still being held close to the chest at this point. Check it out above.

Marvel’s Avengers:

We already knew Marvel’s Avengers would be making an appearance, and that it did. We finally have a better idea of what Square’s top-secret action-adventure blockbuster title is now. Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, The Hulk, and Black Widow are all here. Nolan North plays Tony Stark and Troy Baker voices Bruce Banner. Crystal Dynamics has reimagined the characters here, so don’t expect to see Robert Downey Jr. and the cinematic gang.

This thing appears to be a full-on AAA action-adventure title, and from what we can tell, it looks fantastic. Some were worried it might be some kind of overhead, top-down co-op game, but that does not appear to be the case. You will get together in teams of up to 4-players online, along with the main story campaign. There will be new regions and missions, (characters?) added well after release at no cost in an ongoing story. This might actually be the Avengers game literally everyone is waiting for.

Marvel’s Avengers releases worldwide on May 15th, 2020 for Xbox One, PS4, Stadia and PC. PlayStation gamers will get early beta access.

