Save 20% on LEGO Super Mario kits: Starter Course $48, much more from $16

After seeing a collection of Mario Day deals go live this morning, The LEGO Group is now getting in on the savings with 20% off a selection of its Super Mario creations at Amazon. Headlining is the LEGO Adventures with Mario Starter Course for $47.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. This 231-piece creation is centered around the exclusive electronic Mario figure which lets you merge all of the brick-built models with some classic Nintendo video game action. There’s also a selection of bricks to assemble your very own level complete with a Goomba, Bowser Jr., and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at the experience and then head below for more from $16.

LEGO Super Mario deals:

But if that’s not enough to give you a fill of all the Mario action, be sure to check out all of the discounts we spotted already on games, accessories, and much more. Then don’t forget that over the weekend LEGO launched a new promotion to score a limited-edition Amelia Earhart Tribute set for free on select orders.

More on the LEGO Super Mario Adventures:

Fans can begin exploring the fun-packed LEGO Super Mario universe with this Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360, featuring 7 action bricks for different interactions with the LEGO Mario figure. LEGO Mario has a color sensor, plus LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and belly to display over 100 different instant reactions to movement; Also included is a speaker that plays iconic sounds and music from the video game

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!