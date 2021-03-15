These two LED bulbs add 16,000-lumens of light to your garage for just $23 (49% off)

Tanaka Minori (94% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of ACI 8,000-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $22.99 Prime shipped with the code 3HPZNH7N at checkout. You’ll find that this saves $22 from its normal $45 going rate, amounting to a 49% discount, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Each light here delivers an extremely bright 8,000-lumens each, for a combined 16,000-lumen output. To put that into perspective; that’s the same light output as 10 standard 100W incandescent bulbs combined. Each bulb here has three deformable LED panels that can be aimed so the light goes exactly where you need. And, while it has the same light output as 10 100W bulbs, it only takes up 160W total when both lights are being used. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands.

Update 3/15 @ 1:50 PM: Freelicht Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3,800-lumen Outdoor LED Floodlight for $20.39 Prime shipped with the code R4NZ5JDH at checkout. This saves 40% and is a new low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you need two bulbs and are on a tighter budget, check out this 2-pack of 2,600-lumen LEDs. This is what I installed in my garage and I absolutely love them. They provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects and only draw 23W each, or a combined 46W. Today’s lead deal uses up 60W for its lighting, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find the 2-pack can be picked up for just $14 on Amazon, saving you an additional $6 over the brighter bulb above.

Need colored lighting for your space? Well, we found a deal earlier today that offers 66-feet of RGB-enabled LED lighting for just $22. That’s a great price, considering it saves 35% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While you won’t have the same brightness given here as the two mentions above, this LED strip is perfect for setting the mood or having fun with the family this spring.

More about the ACI LED Light Bulb:

3 aluminum adjustable LED panels of led garage ceiling lights, which can be folded up to 90 degree. Plug in garage light, you can light up how large areas as you want. Note: This garage work light is Non-dimmable light

Garage light fixture is easy to Install, no tools required, no wiring, just screw it into a normal lamp receptacle. Note: This Garage lighting led works great in a E26/E27 standard light socket

80W, 8000Lumens, 6000K White light, making garage light 80w led more bright than common lights or bulbs. Extremely bright lighting makes deformable lamp perfect for garage, warehouse, basement, barn,supermarket, station, display area,large area lighting etc, which could be meet your all needs

