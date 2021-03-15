FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t sleep on this 65.6-foot RGB LED strip light kit at $22 Prime shipped (Save 35%, All-time low)

nightsparkle (95% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tenmiro 65.6-foot RGB LED Strip Lights for $22.09 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Outfit your office, bedroom, living room and more with this expansive 65.6-foot LED strip light kit. It’s RGB-enabled, allowing you to choose from a variety of vibrant colors and shake up the look of your space at a moment’s notice. Four separate 16.4-foot strips make up this kit and they are accompanied by a 44-key remote control for easily tweaking settings from a distance. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If the lead deal is overkill for your needs, consider MINGER’s 16.4-foot LED Strip Lights for $14 instead. You’ll lower today’s spending by $8, while still adopting some fun RGB lighting options for your space. Just like the lead deal, you’ll get a 44-key remote for quick and easy color changes. Well over 93,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.5/5 star rating.

Oh, and there are many more deals worth checking out on our site. Examples include Optoma’s 3,600-lumen projector for under $248, Home Depot’s up to 45% off tool sale, and Keter’s #1 Amazon best-selling storage cabinet for $100. Peruse many other home good deals in our handy guide.

Tenmiro 65.6-foot RGB LED Strip Lights features:

  • Ultra Long Strip Lights: 65.6ft led strip lights are long enough to reach around your entire room and light the whole place up, cuttable design allows you to adjust the length of led lights however you like, for bedroom, living room, cabinet, party, christmas, etc
  • Multi Color and Diy: Led lights colorful and durable, the brightness of the lights strip can be adjusted and offer millions different colors and 8 lighting modes(jump, fade, flash etc) by 44-key remote

