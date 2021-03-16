Score JBL’s Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker ahead of spring at $50 (Save 29%)

Amazon currently offers the JBL Clip 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $49.95 shipped. Having dropped from $70, today’s offer amounts to 29% in savings, is the third-best to date, and the lowest we’ve seen since November. Whether you’re in search of a speaker to serenade you poolside this summer, or just to rock out in the shower and around the house, JBL Clip 3 is worth a look. Despite its compact design, you’ll be able to enjoy tunes with an IPX7 water-resistance rating as well as 10-hour battery. And living up to its name, there’s an integrated carabiner which allows you to clip the speaker to a bag and much more. Over 29,900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For those who can live without the JBL branding or integrated clip, going with the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $24 lets you save even more cash. This well-reviewed model will still pump out tunes with a similar IPX5 water-resistance rating to the lead deal, and comes backed by best-seller status at Amazon as well as a 4.6/5 star rating from over 124,000 customers. Or you could go with the even more portable Oontz Angle Solo Speaker at $17 and call it a day.

Then head over to our portable Bluetooth speaker guide for even more ways to save. Yesterday saw a notable price cut go live on Harman’s fabric-wrapped Onyx Studio Speaker at $100, which delivers a more room-filling sound profile than any of the aforementioned models.

JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Like no other, the JBL Clip 3 is a unique ultra-portable, ultra-rugged and waterproof Bluetooth speaker that is small in size but with surprisingly big sound. The upgraded durable and fully integrated carabiner clips to your clothes, belt loop or backpack, making the Clip 3 your outdoor companion on every adventure. The Clip 3 is IPX7 waterproof and offers 10 hours of playtime, powered by a 1000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery, allowing you to bring your music with you. A built-in noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone gives you crystal clear calls with the press of a button.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!