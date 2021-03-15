Harman’s fabric-wrapped Onyx Studio Bluetooth Speaker just dropped to $100 (Reg. $159+)

Harman Kardon is now offering its Onyx Studio 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped in all three colorways. Originally $450, they currently start at around $158 via Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s deal is $30 below our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. This model packs in eight hours of battery life per change, dual noise cancelling microphones for taking calls, and the ability to connect up to two wireless streaming audio sources simultaneously. The Onyx Studio 4 also comes complete with a fabric finish and one-button access to both Siri and Google Now. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Something like the JBL FLIP 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker not only makes for a more affordable alternative at $80, but it is also more rugged for trips to the beach and things of that nature. The 4+ star rating from nearly 70,000 Amazon customers should give you a good idea of how well received this thing has been. But if that’s still too much for your casual listening needs, grab a highly-rated Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 for $24 Prime shipped and call it a day.

HomePod may have been officially discontinued now, but you’ll definitely want to take a look at our review of the new elago MS2 Charging Dock with HomePod mini vibes and MagSafe. Then dive into the Amazon St. Patrick’s Day Echo speaker and smart display sale with deals starting from $25 and be sure to check out this ongoing offer on Klipsch’s ProMedia 2.1-Ch. THX Speaker System as well as the speaker deals in the latest Anker sale.

More on the HK Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker:

Amplify your listening experience by wirelessly connecting more than 100 HK Connect+ enabled speakers

The rechargeable battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth to enjoy room-filling sound Connect up to 2 smart devices at the same time and take turns playing music

Access Siri or Google Now from the speaker with a simple button press This can be easily configured via the HK Connect App

