Apple’s official Smart Folio for latest iPad Air falls to $42 (Reg. $79)

-
Reg. $79 $42

Amazon currently offers the Apple Smart Folio for latest 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air at $41.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $79, which is what other styles still sell for at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 47% in savings, beats our previous mention by $13, and marks the second-best price to date.

Whether you’re rocking Apple’s recently-refreshed iPad Air or its latest 11-inch iPad Pro, Apple’s Smart Folio magnetically snaps on to deliver some added protection thanks to being comprised of a soft polyurethane material. Alongside covering both the screen as well as back of your device and providing sleep and wake functionality, it also doubles as a stand for watching videos or taking notes. Head below for more.

If you can live without the official Apple solution, going with this well-reviewed alternative from JETech will let you save some extra cash. This case will only set you back $10 and delivers a similar all-around design with similar sleep/wake protection support and a folding design. While you will miss out on the more premium materials found above, a 4.5/5 star rating from 595 customers should provide some peace of mind here for budget-focused shoppers.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing a series of Brydge iPad keyboards on sale right now from $80, including its Pro+ models with built-in trackpads. Then go give our Apple guide a look for even more discounts, including markdowns on iPhone, accessories, and more.

iPad Pro Smart Folio features:

The Smart Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro offers protection for both the front and back. It also provides open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality. You can fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

