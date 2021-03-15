FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Brydge Pro+ Wireless iPad Keyboards tout built-in trackpads from $160, more from $80

The official Brydge Amazon storefront is currently offering its 12.9 Pro+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboard with Trackpad for $169.99 shipped. Down from $230, you’re saving 26% here with today’s offer matching the all-time low and marking the best we’ve seen since November. You can also score the 11-inch model for $159.99, down from its $200 going rate. Regardless of which of Apple’s latest iPads you’re rocking, these wireless keyboards elevate the typing experience with an aluminum design. Alongside the backlit keys, you’ll benefit from a trackpad that supports Brydge’s new multi-touch features as well as 12-month battery life. Rated 4/5 stars from over 355 customers and can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $80.

Those who don’t need the integrated trackpad can save even more by going with the Brydge Pro Keyboard for both 12.9 and 11-inch iPad Pro at $80 instead when clipping the on-page coupons. Down from $100, you’re saving $20 on both models and matching the lowest prices to date. These offering deliver much of the same aluminum design and wireless typing experience as the lead deal, just with a more affordable design and the omission of the extra input method. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 870 shoppers.

If you’re in need of some additional accessories for your iPhone, Mac, or iPad, be sure to give our Apple guide a look. Alongside these M1 MacBook Pro and mini discounts, we’re tracking price cuts on Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet as well as its official Leather MagSafe Sleeve from $78.

Brydge 11 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard features:

The Brydge Pro+ features an oversized trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad. Fluid gestures on the trackpad allow users to easily switch between apps, access the app switcher and activate the Dock, Control Center and apps in Slide Over.

