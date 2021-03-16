Today, Dell is introducing two new XPS desktops sporting 11th generation Intel processors with up to 9-cores, NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPUs, and more to power your workstation and gaming experiences. Built to allow you to “create without limits”, these new desktops pack ample power designed to handle anything you throw at it. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the all-new Dell XPS Desktop.

Dell’s latest XPS Desktop features 11th generation Intel processors that can be…overclocked?

Dell’s latest XPS Desktops have quite a few surprises under their hoods. The most notable one is the inclusion of K-SKUs from Intel. Those in the business world might not be that familiar with Intel’s K-SKUs, but gamers know exactly what that means: overclocking. Now, it’s not quite clear if the included motherboard is a Z-variant, which is required for overclocking, but we do know the processor is capable of handling such a task.

K-SKUs aren’t just good for overclocking, however, as Intel also bins this processors to be able to handle higher base and boost clocks, delivering more power than the non-K variants of the same CPU. This alone can help increase the performance of your system, with or without a Z-series motherboard.

11th generation Intel CPUs blow past 5GHz for insane clock speeds

Remember how we mentioned above that the K-series processors have the ability to enjoy increased performance? Well, the top-end i9-11900K processor boasts a 3.5GHz base clock and impressive 5.3GHz boost clock, while the standard i9-11900 CPU comes in with a 2.5GHz base and 5.2GHz boost. That base clock is where the K really shines, being a full 1GHz faster than its non-K little brother. While this does include a spike in power usage, you’ll see that things happen much faster without the CPU having to ramp up for more power.

AMD or NVIDIA, you choose

Configurable with everything from built-in Intel UHD graphics to either the RTX 3070 or AMD RX 5700 XT, there’s plenty of power to go around here. For customizability, you’ll be able to choose just about every GPU from entry-level to higher-end, though sadly AMD’s 6000-series lineup is missing from the list.

Ample storage exactly how you need it

Dell is also allowing owners to configure storage to be exactly how they need, with a wide range of HDD, SSD, and combo options available. Base-model configurations will include either a 1TB 7200RPM SATA HDD or a 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD, both of which have several drawbacks. However, this can be specced up to a 2TB NVMe SSD or 2TB HDD, with the possibility to combine the two for a total of 4TB of storage out of the box. You’ll have room for an additional two 2.5-inch HDDs or one 3.5-inch HDD as well, for more storage down the road. Four RAM DIMM slots also provide the ability to add more memory as your needs grow, maxing out at 128GB depending on the processor you choose.

Pricing and availability

The Dell XPS Desktop will start at $649.99 and the Special Edition comes in at $1,129.99. You’ll be able to purchase these desktops starting March 18.

