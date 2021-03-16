FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro X has LTE + 512GB of storage at Amazon low of $500 off

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsMicrosoft
$500 off $1,299

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X Wi-Fi + Cellular SQ1/16GB/512GB for $1,299 shipped. Down $500 from its list price, this is a match for the all-time low seen at Amazon only once before. While most Windows laptops and tablets are limited to being used at home or coffee shops due to the requirement of connecting to Wi-Fi for internet usage, Surface Pro X takes things a step further by including an LTE radio for mobile connectivity. It features a build designed to go anywhere you do with a slim 7.3mm measurement and weighing just 1.7 pounds. The edge-to-edge PixelSense display also allows you to use the Surface Pen for precise input, which is included in the package. Plus, the keyboard also comes bundled, allowing you to get up and going as soon as it arrives. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Not a Windows fan? Well, we recommend checking out the Apple iPad Air 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular. This offers similar connectivity features to the lead deal, but, even when paired with the Magic Keyboard, comes in at a grand total of $913, which is $386 below today’s lead deal. You’ll only get 64GB of storage here, instead of 512GB. However, Apple has done a great job at optimizing storage while on-the-go thanks to its iCloud Drive offerings.

However, those in the market for a more powerful computer will want to consider the Razer Blade Stealth 13. It’s back at its all-time low on Amazon, coming in at a similar $1,300 when comparing it to the Surface Pro X. It ditches LTE connectivity and the SQ1 processor for Thunderbolt 3 and a 10th generation i7 processor. Also, don’t forget about Dell’s latest XPS desktops that pack 11th generation Intel processors for the best performance around.

More about the Surface Pro X:

  • No Wi-Fi, no problem — in addition to Wi-Fi, every model comes enabled with blazing-fast LTE Advanced Pro connectivity
  • Perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle — sleek and slim, in Matte Black, Surface Pro X is our thinnest Surface yet at just 7.3mm thin and starts at 1.7 pounds
  • See more and do more on a 13 inch screen, Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense Display touchscreen and Surface signature 3:2 ratio gives you the most workspace possible
  • Powered by Qualcomm, the new custom Microsoft SQ1 processor delivers multitasking laptop performance, long battery life, and fast LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Ultra-slim and versatile design. Surface Pro X adapts to you, transforming from ultra-thin laptop, to powerful tablet, to portable studio

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Microsoft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

KitchenAid’s highly-rated can opener + bottle ope...
Score JBL’s Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker ahead of spr...
Forget sharpening with Apollo’s 7-inch Folding Ut...
Amazon BOGO 50% off protein powder and snack sale: Opti...
Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch ships f...
PC Game Deals from $4: Outriders sees first discount to...
Just $11.50 Prime shipped scores 45-feet of LED globe s...
Save $250 on iRobot’s Roomba i6+ Robo Vac with au...
Show More Comments

Related

$149 off

Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB hits new low at Amazon, now $1,350

$1,350 Learn More
$149 off

Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro drops to new all-time low following $149 discount

$1,150 Learn More
Save 20%

eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems return to all-time lows at 20% off, more from $67

From $67 Learn More

Jetson Tempo Electric Scooter goes up to 9 MPH for six miles at just $30 (New low, Reg. $80+)

Learn More
21% off

KitchenAid’s highly-rated can opener + bottle opener within cents of Amazon low at under $12

$12 Learn More
Reg. $70

Score JBL’s Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker ahead of spring at $50 (Save 29%)

$50 Learn More
Amazon low

Forget sharpening with Apollo’s 7-inch Folding Utility Knife: $12 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

$12 Learn More

Green Deals: Automate your lighting with two 3-way Wi-Fi switches at $13.50, more

Learn More