Microsoft’s Surface Pro X has LTE + 512GB of storage at Amazon low of $500 off

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X Wi-Fi + Cellular SQ1/16GB/512GB for $1,299 shipped. Down $500 from its list price, this is a match for the all-time low seen at Amazon only once before. While most Windows laptops and tablets are limited to being used at home or coffee shops due to the requirement of connecting to Wi-Fi for internet usage, Surface Pro X takes things a step further by including an LTE radio for mobile connectivity. It features a build designed to go anywhere you do with a slim 7.3mm measurement and weighing just 1.7 pounds. The edge-to-edge PixelSense display also allows you to use the Surface Pen for precise input, which is included in the package. Plus, the keyboard also comes bundled, allowing you to get up and going as soon as it arrives. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Not a Windows fan? Well, we recommend checking out the Apple iPad Air 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular. This offers similar connectivity features to the lead deal, but, even when paired with the Magic Keyboard, comes in at a grand total of $913, which is $386 below today’s lead deal. You’ll only get 64GB of storage here, instead of 512GB. However, Apple has done a great job at optimizing storage while on-the-go thanks to its iCloud Drive offerings.

However, those in the market for a more powerful computer will want to consider the Razer Blade Stealth 13. It’s back at its all-time low on Amazon, coming in at a similar $1,300 when comparing it to the Surface Pro X. It ditches LTE connectivity and the SQ1 processor for Thunderbolt 3 and a 10th generation i7 processor. Also, don’t forget about Dell’s latest XPS desktops that pack 11th generation Intel processors for the best performance around.

More about the Surface Pro X:

No Wi-Fi, no problem — in addition to Wi-Fi, every model comes enabled with blazing-fast LTE Advanced Pro connectivity

Perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle — sleek and slim, in Matte Black, Surface Pro X is our thinnest Surface yet at just 7.3mm thin and starts at 1.7 pounds

See more and do more on a 13 inch screen, Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense Display touchscreen and Surface signature 3:2 ratio gives you the most workspace possible

Powered by Qualcomm, the new custom Microsoft SQ1 processor delivers multitasking laptop performance, long battery life, and fast LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity

Ultra-slim and versatile design. Surface Pro X adapts to you, transforming from ultra-thin laptop, to powerful tablet, to portable studio

