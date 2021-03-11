Razer’s prev-gen. Blade Stealth 13 returns to low of $1,300 (Save $400), more

Amazon currently offers the previous-generation Razer Blade Stealth 13 Gaming Laptop i7 1.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,299.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,700, today’s offer is good for a $400 discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Perfect for gaming from the couch or away from the battlestation, Razer’s now previous-generation Blade Stealth 13 is powered by a 10th Generation i7 processor with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM to complete the package. There’s also a CNC aluminum build, 120Hz refresh rate display, and GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, as well as Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more Razer Blade deals.

Other Razer gaming laptop deals:

Those that prefer to do their gaming on a console will want to check out Razer’s Raion Fightpad PlayStation controller while it’s down to an Amazon low of $60. Otherwise, our PC gaming guide is full of price cuts to elevate your battlestation including this ongoing Razer 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Gaming Monitor offer at $100 off.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

The Razer Blade Stealth with GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q is built with breakthrough graphics performance that’s up to 2.5X the GeForce GTX 950M and up to 80% faster than the GTX 1050, enabling the Blade Stealth 13 to be the ultimate gaming ultrabook on the go.

