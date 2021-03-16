Are you traveling for spring break? If so, be ready to jet set with the best luggage out there. From spinner wheels that let you get to your destination in a breeze to TSA locks that allow you to travel with less stress, knowing your luggage is secure. Head below the jump to find all of our top luggage picks with budget-friendly pricing at under $100.

Target’s Made by Design Luggage

One of our top picks for spring travel is the Target Made by Design Hardside 20-inch Carry-On Spinner Luggage. This luggage features all of the bells and whistles for a budget-friendly price of $69. This style features spinner wheels, a hardshell exterior, and two handles for convenient carrying. It’s available in six versatile color options, making this a great option for men and women alike.

Belk Luggage under $100

A great budget-friendly option is the SOLITE 3-Piece Luggage Set from Belk that’s currently priced at just $40. This set comes with a an expandable carry-on suitcase, backpack, and dopp kit. You can choose from two color options, and this is also a fantastic graduation gift idea. The suitcase also has spinner wheels and an expandable design to fit all of your essentials.

Amazon Basics Luggage

A great luggage option that’s priced under $100 is the Amazon Basics Hardshell Luggage. The 20-inch Carry-on is priced at just $68 and comes in an array of great color options. I really love that it features a built-in TSA lock, as well as a hardshell exterior to keep all of your items secure while traveling. This style is also expandable and comes with matching pieces in case you are traveling abroad or as a family. Plus, with over 2,500 reviews on Amazon, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars.

iFly Luggage

My personal favorite luggage under $100 is from the brand “iFLY.” I have used this luggage for years, and it holds up very nicely. You can purchase this luggage at Walmart, and they have an array of awesome color options as well. The 28-inch size is currently priced at $84 and would be great for packing during spring break. The luggage is very lightweight and provides plenty of packing space, as well as a full lining pocket that creates a second packing compartment. I also enjoy that it has a tie-down strap to keep your items in place. With over 4,000 reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars.

