FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Traveling for spring break? Here’s the best luggage options under $100

-
FashionNews

Are you traveling for spring break? If so, be ready to jet set with the best luggage out there. From spinner wheels that let you get to your destination in a breeze to TSA locks that allow you to travel with less stress, knowing your luggage is secure. Head below the jump to find all of our top luggage picks with budget-friendly pricing at under $100.

Target’s Made by Design Luggage

One of our top picks for spring travel is the Target Made by Design Hardside 20-inch Carry-On Spinner Luggage. This luggage features all of the bells and whistles for a budget-friendly price of $69. This style features spinner wheels, a hardshell exterior, and two handles for convenient carrying. It’s available in six versatile color options, making this a great option for men and women alike.

Belk Luggage under $100

A great budget-friendly option is the SOLITE 3-Piece Luggage Set from Belk that’s currently priced at just $40. This set comes with a an expandable carry-on suitcase, backpack, and dopp kit. You can choose from two color options, and this is also a fantastic graduation gift idea. The suitcase also has spinner wheels and an expandable design to fit all of your essentials.

Amazon Basics Luggage

A great luggage option that’s priced under $100 is the Amazon Basics Hardshell Luggage. The 20-inch Carry-on is priced at just $68 and comes in an array of great color options. I really love that it features a built-in TSA lock, as well as a hardshell exterior to keep all of your items secure while traveling. This style is also expandable and comes with matching pieces in case you are traveling abroad or as a family. Plus, with over 2,500 reviews on Amazon, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars.

iFly Luggage

My personal favorite luggage under $100 is from the brand “iFLY.” I have used this luggage for years, and it holds up very nicely. You can purchase this luggage at Walmart, and they have an array of awesome color options as well. The 28-inch size is currently priced at $84 and would be great for packing during spring break. The luggage is very lightweight and provides plenty of packing space, as well as a full lining pocket that creates a second packing compartment. I also enjoy that it has a tie-down strap to keep your items in place. With over 4,000 reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars.

Also, be sure to check out the Kohl’s FLX Activewear Line that is full of Lululemon dupes with pricing starting at $19.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Intel’s new 11th-generation Rocket Lake-S CPUs ha...
All-new Seinfeld Funko Pop! characters unveiled, pre-or...
Nordstrom’s Boot Sale offers up to 75% off men...
Hands-on: Logitech’s all-new G333 Earbuds are per...
Outdoor Research offers up to 50% off popular jackets, ...
Eastbay Footwear Sale takes extra 15-20% off purchases,...
Dell’s latest XPS Desktop is powered by 11th gen....
Nutribullet founder launches Beast Health and new 12-ri...
Show More Comments

Related

Timbuk2 launches new spring arrivals and State of Flux collaboration bag

Learn More

Best men’s rain jackets for spring under $60: L.L. Bean, Carhartt, Columbia, more

Learn More

Kohl’s debuts new Lululemon look-alike activewear with prices from $19

From $19 Learn More

Get spring-ready with new Birkenstock arrivals that are designed for elevated comfort

Learn More
Amazon low

Lenovo’s fold-flat Aluminum MacBook Stand returns to Amazon low of $20

$20 Learn More

Intel’s new 11th-generation Rocket Lake-S CPUs have up to 8 cores and 5.3GHz clock speeds

Learn More
45% off

This mini USB deep tissue muscle massager is now down to $56 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $100)

$56 Learn More
Shop now

eBay takes extra 20% off cert. refurb electric mowers, power washers, more

20% off Learn More