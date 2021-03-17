Score a 10TB Seagate external hard drive today for backups at $170 (Reg. up to $215)

Amazon is now offering the Seagate Expansion Desktop 10TB External Hard Drive for $169.99 shipped. Also matched at B&H and Adorama. Originally $300 and regularly up to $215 or so at B&H, this one has hovered between $190 and $200 lately at Amazon and is now at the lowest we can find. While it might not be one of those speedy SSD options, it is also a fraction of the price and a particularly affordable option for backups, your photo library, and much more. This USB 3.0 drive has a 10TB storage capacity, up to 120MB/s speeds, 1-year of “rescue data recovery services,” and ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 110,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if the 10TB capacity is still overkill for your light backup needs, score a Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive for $60 instead. This has much of the same specs, can also be used on your gaming consoles, and is an Amazon best-seller.

However, you’ll also want to browse through our internal storage deals today as well. We still have some great offers live on Seagate’s Barracuda 1TB SSD models starting from $50. And then just this morning we spotted deals on WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD starting from $120 shipped. Head over to our Mac accessories guide for even more add-ons at a discount.

More on the Seagate Expansion Desktop 10TB HDD:

Enjoy enormous desktop storage space for years to come for photos, movies, music, and more

Designed to work with Windows computers, this external USB drive makes backup, easy with a simple drag and drop. System requirement: Windows 7 or higher operating system

Setup is easy; Just connect the external hard drive to your Windows computer for automatic recognition no software required

Includes an 18 inch USB 3.0 cable and 18 watt power adapter

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

