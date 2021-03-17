FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a 10TB Seagate external hard drive today for backups at $170 (Reg. up to $215)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesExternal Hard Drivesseagate
Reg. $215+ $170

Amazon is now offering the Seagate Expansion Desktop 10TB External Hard Drive for $169.99 shipped. Also matched at B&H and Adorama. Originally $300 and regularly up to $215 or so at B&H, this one has hovered between $190 and $200 lately at Amazon and is now at the lowest we can find. While it might not be one of those speedy SSD options, it is also a fraction of the price and a particularly affordable option for backups, your photo library, and much more. This USB 3.0 drive has a 10TB storage capacity, up to 120MB/s speeds, 1-year of “rescue data recovery services,” and ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 110,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if the 10TB capacity is still overkill for your light backup needs, score a Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive for $60 instead. This has much of the same specs, can also be used on your gaming consoles, and is an Amazon best-seller

However, you’ll also want to browse through our internal storage deals today as well. We still have some great offers live on Seagate’s Barracuda 1TB SSD models starting from $50. And then just this morning we spotted deals on WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD starting from $120 shipped. Head over to our Mac accessories guide for even more add-ons at a discount. 

More on the Seagate Expansion Desktop 10TB HDD:

  • Enjoy enormous desktop storage space for years to come for photos, movies, music, and more
  • Designed to work with Windows computers, this external USB drive makes backup, easy with a simple drag and drop. System requirement: Windows 7 or higher operating system
  • Setup is easy; Just connect the external hard drive to your Windows computer for automatic recognition no software required
  • Includes an 18 inch USB 3.0 cable and 18 watt power adapter

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

External Hard Drives seagate

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s in-house 11-in-1 USB-C Docking Station d...
A 4-pack of solar outdoor LED lights brightens your yar...
meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug falls to new low of $...
Diesel’s massive 59mm Mega Chief Watch plunges to...
Swiss-Tech’s 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multitool will ...
Tacklife’s standing desk is the upgrade your home...
Tackle it all with Crescent’s 170-Pc. General Pur...
Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit hits A...
Show More Comments

Related

44% off

Amazon’s in-house 11-in-1 USB-C Docking Station dives to $67.50 (Save 44%)

$67.50 Learn More
50% off

Nintendo launches Capcom and Ubisoft eShop spring sales with digital game deals from $4

From $4 Learn More
$8 each

A 4-pack of solar outdoor LED lights brightens your yard with 12,000-lumens at $8 each

$32 Learn More
Reg. $230

Bring home a Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker + built-in milk frother for $128 (Reg. up to $230)

$128 Learn More
Save 35%

meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug falls to new low of $20 (Save 35%), more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Save $110

Diesel’s massive 59mm Mega Chief Watch plunges to $130 at Amazon (Save $110)

$130 Learn More
50% off

adidas Spring Sale takes up to 50% off Ultraboosts, apparel, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
REg. $630

Vitamix St. Patrick’s Day sale offers $360 off its refurbished high-end Venturist V1200 blender

$300 Learn More