FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Seagate’s Barracuda 1TB SSD packs 3,400MB/s speeds at a low of $130, more from $50

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming Dealsseagate
20% off From $50

Amazon is discounting a selection of internal Seagate Solid-State Drives headlined by its Barracuda 510 1TB M.2 Drive at $129.99. Shipping is free across the board. Down from its usual $160 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and drops the price to its Amazon all-time low for only the third time. This internal Seagate SSD delivers a notable performance boost to your gaming PC and more with an NVMe design, 1TB of storage, and upwards of 3,400MB/s transfer speeds. Alongside assisting with ensuring games load faster, this will make for a much faster boot drive and all-around snappier performance when it comes to pulling up files. Over 52,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $50.

Other notable Seagate SSDs:

Once you’ve upgraded your PC’s performance, it’s time to turn your eyes to the rest of the battlestation. Our PC gaming guide is packed with some notable discounts to start off the week including this Razer keyboard, mouse, and headset sale from $45. Or if you’re looking to renovate the entire setup, we’re still tracking an all-time low on Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 Gaming Laptop at $400 off

Seagate Barracuda 510 1TB M.2 SSD features:

Accelerate PC applications and multitasking with blazing-fast read/write speeds of up to 3400/3000MB/s. Designed with a compact M.2 2280 form factor, barracuda 510 SSD is the ideal storage solution for ultra-thin and ultra-small laptops and even helps extend battery life by reducing power consumption. Enjoy long-term reliability with 1.8M hours MTBF and the included five-year limited warranty.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

seagate

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all you...
Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion TV wall mo...
Amazon’s expansive 133-Pc. Furniture Pad Kit hits...
Brydge Pro+ Wireless iPad Keyboards tout built-in track...
Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Aloha Switch case hits...
At $4 each, these #1 best-selling IRWIN One-Handed Bar ...
DJI Osmo cams up to $90 off: Pocket 4K $209 or Action 4...
Under $8 Prime shipped will snag TAC Force’s Spri...
Show More Comments

Related

Review: LEGO’s new Resistance X-Wing is affordable, but misses the mark

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Galaxy Trader, Volt, Speedometer GPS Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More

Kohl’s debuts new Lululemon look-alike activewear with prices from $19

From $19 Learn More
27% off

These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all your gear, now priced from $95 (Save 27%)

From $95 Learn More
Reg. $90

DeLonghi’s Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is down to $60 for Prime members (Reg. $90)

$60 Learn More
40% off

Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion TV wall mount at under $23 on Amazon

$23 Learn More
34% off

Amazon’s expansive 133-Pc. Furniture Pad Kit hits all-time low at under $5.50 (Save 34%)

$5.50 Learn More
Save 26%

Brydge Pro+ Wireless iPad Keyboards tout built-in trackpads from $160, more from $80

From $80 Learn More