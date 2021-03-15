Seagate’s Barracuda 1TB SSD packs 3,400MB/s speeds at a low of $130, more from $50

Amazon is discounting a selection of internal Seagate Solid-State Drives headlined by its Barracuda 510 1TB M.2 Drive at $129.99. Shipping is free across the board. Down from its usual $160 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and drops the price to its Amazon all-time low for only the third time. This internal Seagate SSD delivers a notable performance boost to your gaming PC and more with an NVMe design, 1TB of storage, and upwards of 3,400MB/s transfer speeds. Alongside assisting with ensuring games load faster, this will make for a much faster boot drive and all-around snappier performance when it comes to pulling up files. Over 52,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $50.

Other notable Seagate SSDs:

Seagate Barracuda 510 1TB M.2 SSD features:

Accelerate PC applications and multitasking with blazing-fast read/write speeds of up to 3400/3000MB/s. Designed with a compact M.2 2280 form factor, barracuda 510 SSD is the ideal storage solution for ultra-thin and ultra-small laptops and even helps extend battery life by reducing power consumption. Enjoy long-term reliability with 1.8M hours MTBF and the included five-year limited warranty.

