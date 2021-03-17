Amazon’s in-house 11-in-1 USB-C Docking Station dives to $67.50 (Save 44%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 11-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for $67.40 shipped. That’s $53 off the typical rate there and beats the previous low that it struck last month by $1. Amazon’s USB-C docking station aims to provide access to all the ports you could want. It turns a single Type-C input into DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA, USB-A, Ethernet, and more. Pedestal-style housing gives your device a bit of added height. A USB-C port with 100-watt passthrough charging can also be found on this unit. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Want something more compact? If so Anker’s PowerExpand 8-in-1 USB-C Hub is $50. It’ll deliver a bunch of I/O that should prove to be sufficient for mobile workflows. You’ll get USB-A, Ethernet, microSD/SD, and more. Nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out a nice variety of Anker-related discounts and news we’ve pieced together. Some of the most recent include Anker’s eufy RoboVac 15C MAX robot vacuum at $190 alongside the company’s workout-ready Life P2 Earbuds for $34. On the news front, check out Anker’s Thunderbolt 4 Hub which turns a single port into three, a feat that few Thunderbolt 3 hubs were able to pull off, let alone Thunderbolt 4.

Amazon Basics USB-C Docking Station features:

11-in-1 multi-port Type-C docking station includes DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA, USB-A (x3), Ethernet, SD/TF card reader, audio, and a Type-C charging port (PD 100 watts); aluminum pedestal-style housing with a Grey finish

Ultra HD 4K output and dual video display allow for mirroring or expanding a screen; use the DisplayPort/HDMI/VGA port to directly stream 4K UHD or full HD 1080P video to HDTV, monitors, or projectors

