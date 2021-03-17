FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s eufy RoboVac 15C MAX with smartphone control drops to $190 today (Reg. $260+)

REg. $260+ $190

Today only, Woot is offering the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX for $189.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $264 at Amazon lately and currently on sale for $210, today’s deal is up to $70 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Alongside smartphone control and Alexa/Google Assistant support, this model boasts 2000Pa suction power and a “super slim” 2.85-inch design so it can sneak beneath the couch. BoostIQ tech will automatically increase the power depending on the job at hand while a 100-minute runtime and auto-return charging to the included dock round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if it’s just a basic model you’re after, check out the Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S. This one comes in at $150 and carries stellar ratings from over 43,000 Amazon customers for a reason. It’s not quite as powerful and requires the use of the included remote, but it is one of the best in the price range and will certainly clean your floors for less. 

We also still have ECOVACS’ DEEBOT 500 Wi-Fi robot vacuum down at just $110. But if you’re looking for a high-end option with automatic dirt disposal, there is still $250 in savings to be had on iRobot’s Roomba i6+ Robo Vac. Just make sure you dive into today’s Home Depot sale for up to 35% off Dyson stick vacs, robotic models, and more

More on the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX:

  • All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to boast our strongest ever suction power (2000Pa Max) while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2.85”).
  • Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.
  • BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

