Anker’s workout-ready Life P2 Earbuds return to low of $34 in latest sale, more from $12

-
Save 24%

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is launching a new collection of deals today as we make our way through the week. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds at $33.99. Down from $45, today’s offer saves you 24%, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time at this price. These true wireless earbuds arrive with a workout-ready design thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and of course, no cord to get in the way. That’s alongside up to 40-hour playback with the charging case and fast pairing features. Over 66,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Other notable Anker deals:

Yesterday saw a pair of Anker PowerExpand USB-C hubs go on sale from $24, but you’ll find even more discounts on iPhone and Android essentials in the brand’s latest sale from $11. That’s on top of all of the deals in our smartphone accessories guide, as well.

More on the Anker Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds:

Perfect for Home Offices: Each earbud has two microphones with beamforming noise reduction as well as cVc 8.0 technology for superior vocal enhancement and background-noise suppression. Incredible Sound Powered By Graphene Drivers: Delivers music with a wider soundstage and exceptional accuracy and clarity. BassUp technology enhances bass by up to 43% and aptX audio offers lossless transmission between your device and the wireless earbuds.

