Stream 2-months of Amazon Music Unlimited + STARZ, Showtime, AMC+ or PBS Kids for $1

Amazon is offering Prime members 2-months of its Music Unlimited streaming service plus a select channel for $0.99. Channels you can choose from include STARZ, Showtime, AMC+, and PBS Kids. This deal saves you up to $18 from normal going rates and is available to new subscribers only. This is a great way to try out one of the streaming services listed above as well as enjoy some tunes for one low price. Whether you’re into shows like Game of Thrones or need something to keep the kids occupied after school, there’s something here for everyone. Just keep in mind that all services will renew at the then-current rates monthly unless canceled.

Now that you’ve picked up a new streaming service, it’s time to think about the rest of your home theater. Right now we’re tracking a deal that drops the Android-powered Hisense 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV down to $480, which saves you $120 from its normal going rate. This is a great way to upgrade to something that can handle any of these services without a secondary media streamer, simplifying your entire home theater setup.

For those who prefer to own their movies and TV shows, be sure to check out our media guide. In it, you’ll find that there’s a new Apple movie sale with discounts on Marvel flicks, leading actress films, and much more from just $1. There’s plenty to see here, but the deals won’t last forever, so be sure to check it out soon.

Terms and Conditions:

This offer of 2 months for $0.99 per month applies only to the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan and a subscription to one channel of your choice and is a limited time offer available only to eligible customers. After the 2-month promotional period, your channel subscription will automatically renew at a full monthly price plus any applicable taxes and your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription will automatically renew at $7.99/month plus any applicable taxes, each until canceled. Your Prime Video Channel subscription can be canceled at any time by going to Manage Your Prime Video Channels. Amazon Music Unlimited can be canceled at any time by visiting Amazon Music settings. Your Prime Video Channel subscription and Amazon Music Unlimited subscription must be canceled separately and canceling one will not automatically cancel the other. If you cancel your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription during the promotional period, you will be charged $0.99/month for the remainder of the Prime Video Channel promotional period. If you cancel your Prime Video Channel subscription during the promotional period, you will be not be charged for your AMU subscription for the remainder of the period. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

