New Apple movie sale discounts MCU flicks, leading actress films, more from $1

Apple is ringing in yet another week with the launch of a new movie sale via its iTunes storefront. This time around, you’ll find everything from flicks to get you ready for the new MCU Disney+ show airing this week to St. Patrick’s Day films and a series of action movies centered around outstanding actress performances. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple kicks off week with latest movie sale

Headlining this week’s collection of new movie deals courtesy of iTunes, Apple is discounting Captain America: Civil Wa‪r‬ to $9.99. Down from the usual $15 going rate, this is matching the usual discount and marks one of the best we’ve seen via Apple’s official storefront on the flick. With Falcon and The Winter Soldier dropping on Disney+ this Friday, now is a great time to rewatch one of the defining films in the MCU. Everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection.

Apple is also kicking off another batch of deals highlighting leading actress performances in action flicks for $10 or less. You’ll find our top picks below.

Alongside all of the movie deals today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Last Shif‪t‬. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released comedy.

