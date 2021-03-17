Are you ready for golf season? Callaway’s new spring arrivals are live and ready. Hit the links in style with new light layers, pants, shorts, and more. Plus, customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Better yet, Callaway is offering budget-friendly pricing, with most styles being priced at under $100. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Callaway. Also, be sure to check our latest guide to the best luggage options under $100.

New Callaway men’s arrivals

Polos are essential for your golf game, and Callaway features exceptional designs to up your game. One of our top picks is the men’s Yarn Dyed Stripe Polo Shirt that’s a great option for this golf season to look stylish and give you your best swing yet. The material is lightweight, comes in three color options, and offers sun protection. Better yet, it’s priced at just $30.

Another great option that you can easily pair with this shirt is the Callaway 5-Pocket Pants. These pants are available in three color options and they’re sweat wicking. This style is wrinkle-resistant, and the four-way stretch material adds comfort as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Callaway customers.

Women’s Callaway event

Golf skorts are a huge trend for this season, and the Solid TrueSculpt Skort is available in a wide array of colors. The skort is lightweight, made of stretch-infused material, and it has SPF 50 sun protection too. This skort is priced at $70 and can be worn with a tank top, polo, long-sleeve T-shirt, or sweatshirt alike. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Callaway customers.

Another essential for golfing is the Callaway Swing Tech Vest that’s available in four color options and is highly packable. This lightweight vest is great for not only golfing, but also workouts, walks, and casual events. It also features a flattering cut that extenuates your shape and the material features stretch technology. Best of all, it’s machine washable and has zippered pockets. This style would also look nice with leggings, joggers, or jeans, and it’s priced at $100.

