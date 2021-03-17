FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

All-new 2021 Garmin Approach golf watch lineup arrives with sunlight-readable displays, more

-
Sports-FitnessNewsGarmin
Order Now!

The latest Garmin Approach lineup of watches has been unveiled in time to help lower your 2021 golf scorecard. Three new offerings fill out its ever-growing list of smartwatches and wearables. Garmin touts these units as packing sunlight-readable displays, a feature that is bound to come in handy when golfing. Battery life lasts up to 10 days, and when using GPS, select models can stay powered up for as long as 30 hours. Continue reading to learn more.

Garmin Approach S42

Of the new Garmin Approach releases, S42 is the most premium of them all. It boasts a ceramic bezel and 1.2-inch color touchscreen that is bright enough to be clearly seen on a sunny day. Headlining features include the ability to track and automatically record shot distances.

As with most smartwatches, this offering does sync up with an iOS or Android phone to act as a middleman for relaying notifications. Wearers will also benefit from activity-tracking features that keep tabs on steps, sleep, calories, and more. Battery life lasts up to 10 days on a single charge. Unsurprisingly, that number drops to 15 hours when taking advantage of built-in GPS.

“Garmin brings technology to the forefront with the new Approach product line to help golfers play their best game while staying competitive and connected within the golfing community,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales.

Garmin Approach S12

Next up, we’ve got Garmin Approach S12. This mid-range solution is aimed at “beginners and seasoned players alike.” While its display trades color for monochrome, buyers will actually garner a larger 1.3-inch screen. This unit appears to focus solely on golf, foregoing support for notifications from a paired smartphone. Bearing in mind that S12 will be largely used with GPS, Garmin has doubled battery life to 30 hours.

Garmin Approach G12

Last on the list, we have a Garmin Approach G12. This unit foregoes a watch strap in favor of a clip-on design that mirrors many of the features found in the similarly-named S12. Examples of this include a 1.3-inch display that’s paired with 30-hour battery life. It’s outfitted with a lanyard loop to provide an easy way to attach it to golf bags and the like.

Pricing and availability

Pricing for the three latest Garmin Approach models kicks off from $149.99. More specifically, Approach S42 clocks in at $299.99, Approach S12 lowers the price to $199.99, and finally, the most affordable is Approach G12 at $149.99. All units are up for grabs right now.

9to5Toys’ Take

While none of these are as high-end as Garmin MARQ Golfer, these appear to be reasonably-priced alternatives that can tap into folk’s desire to lower their golf scorecard in 2021 and beyond. Each unit sports a clean look, something that Garmin has been able to pull off with many of its recent smartwatch releases.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Garmin

About the Author

Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Mouse Review: Trackbal...
Sony Play at Home updates: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 indie/...
Callaway’s new spring arrivals have you ready for...
Save up to 28% on Garmin smartwatches: fenix 6S $170 of...
Swiss-Tech’s 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multitool will ...
Outdoor adventure-ready OtterBox waterproof duffle back...
DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods final chapter has you riding ...
Ring debuts first outdoor smart plug alongside new weat...
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to $170

Save up to 28% on Garmin smartwatches: fenix 6S $170 off, more from $84

From $84 Learn More
Save $100

Save up to $100 on Garmin solar-powered smartwatches starting at $300

From $300 Learn More
Orig. $270

Garmin’s 6.95-inch GPS has offline navigation, traffic, more at $109 (Refurb, Orig. $270)

$109 Learn More
$10 off

Outfit your gaming setup with this RGB mechanical keyboard at under $20 on Amazon

Under $20 Learn More

Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Mouse Review: Trackball, welcome to the 21st century

Learn More
24% off

Streamline your office for $19 with this articulating monitor mount

$19 Learn More
Reg. $100

Self-cleaning Water Garden fish tank and hydroponics ecosystem now $58.50 (Reg. $100)

$58.50 Learn More
20% off

LEGO 2021 kits go on sale for the first time with all-new builds starting at $12 (Save 20%)

From $12 Learn More