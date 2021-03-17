The latest Garmin Approach lineup of watches has been unveiled in time to help lower your 2021 golf scorecard. Three new offerings fill out its ever-growing list of smartwatches and wearables. Garmin touts these units as packing sunlight-readable displays, a feature that is bound to come in handy when golfing. Battery life lasts up to 10 days, and when using GPS, select models can stay powered up for as long as 30 hours. Continue reading to learn more.

Garmin Approach S42

Of the new Garmin Approach releases, S42 is the most premium of them all. It boasts a ceramic bezel and 1.2-inch color touchscreen that is bright enough to be clearly seen on a sunny day. Headlining features include the ability to track and automatically record shot distances.

As with most smartwatches, this offering does sync up with an iOS or Android phone to act as a middleman for relaying notifications. Wearers will also benefit from activity-tracking features that keep tabs on steps, sleep, calories, and more. Battery life lasts up to 10 days on a single charge. Unsurprisingly, that number drops to 15 hours when taking advantage of built-in GPS.

“Garmin brings technology to the forefront with the new Approach product line to help golfers play their best game while staying competitive and connected within the golfing community,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales.

Garmin Approach S12

Next up, we’ve got Garmin Approach S12. This mid-range solution is aimed at “beginners and seasoned players alike.” While its display trades color for monochrome, buyers will actually garner a larger 1.3-inch screen. This unit appears to focus solely on golf, foregoing support for notifications from a paired smartphone. Bearing in mind that S12 will be largely used with GPS, Garmin has doubled battery life to 30 hours.

Garmin Approach G12

Last on the list, we have a Garmin Approach G12. This unit foregoes a watch strap in favor of a clip-on design that mirrors many of the features found in the similarly-named S12. Examples of this include a 1.3-inch display that’s paired with 30-hour battery life. It’s outfitted with a lanyard loop to provide an easy way to attach it to golf bags and the like.

Pricing and availability

Pricing for the three latest Garmin Approach models kicks off from $149.99. More specifically, Approach S42 clocks in at $299.99, Approach S12 lowers the price to $199.99, and finally, the most affordable is Approach G12 at $149.99. All units are up for grabs right now.

9to5Toys’ Take

While none of these are as high-end as Garmin MARQ Golfer, these appear to be reasonably-priced alternatives that can tap into folk’s desire to lower their golf scorecard in 2021 and beyond. Each unit sports a clean look, something that Garmin has been able to pull off with many of its recent smartwatch releases.

