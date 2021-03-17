FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Go from zero to guitar hero with 79 hours of video tutorial lessons for $30

-
Save now $30

Listen to any Jimmy Hendrix or Van Halen track, and it’s almost impossible not to be inspired by the incredible guitar licks. The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle helps you follow in the footsteps of these greats, with 14 courses from expert teachers. You can get it today for only $29.99 at 9to5Toys Specials.

For any fan of music, there is nothing more satisfying than being able to cover your favorite artists. Learning to play an instrument also makes it much easier to compose your own music, and maybe even start a band.

Featuring 79 hours of expert lessons, this bundle helps you go from complete beginner to top-level playing — even if you’re stuck at home.

The video tutorials start with the basics, from naming the strings to simple strumming techniques. Next, you learn how to play chords and scales. These skills will come in useful later for playing epic solos.

As you progress, the training looks at more advanced techniques and different playing styles. Separate courses introduce you to blues and jazz, and you learn how to adapt your style for acoustic and electric instruments.

Your team of instructors includes Dan Dresnok, a guitar teacher with 26 years of experience and an impressive 4.5-star rating on Udemy.

Order now for just $29.99 to get lifetime access to all 14 courses.

Prices subject to change

