If you’re working from home these days, finding ergonomic desk accessories is becoming a requirement instead of a pipe dream, it seems. I fell in love with both the Logitech Ergonomic Keyboard and the MX Vertical mouse, so when Kensington reached out to have me take a look at their Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball, I was very intrigued to see if it would match up to what I was missing now that my MX Vertical has bit the dust. So, without further ado, here’s my review of the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball.

Trackball, meet 21st century

Sure, many companies make trackball mice these days, but the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo has a few features that make it one worth of your consideration. While it does use a trackball, it’s not how old mice used to work. Kensington has brought it into the 21st century by allowing you to program in and easily switch between different DPI settings. Normally, this is reserved for traditional mice, but it works much the same with a trackball here. Changing the DPI will adjust the tracking speed of the trackball, allowing you to modify the sensitivity and how fast the cursor moves around the screen. Given that the trackball is a bit more cumbersome to use in some instances, this can really help cut down on unnecessary “throwing” of the ball on this mouse to get the cursor from one side of the screen to the other.

Mouse-like shape brings familiarity in the midst of uniqueness

At this point, we’re all used to using standard mice. And for those who grew up on trackball mice, it’s likely been quite some time since you’ve used one. That’s why the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo is build to fit your hand like a normal mouse, and that’s something that I have appreciated in my time with the mouse. It features a standard left and right button alongside the middle scroll wheel. The scroll wheel functions as it normally does, includes a middle click, and even has a left and right tilt feature that can be programmed to do whatever you need.

On the side of the mouse where your index finger sits when not left clicking there are backward and forward buttons that you can use to advance and turn back a webpage. Also, along the side of the mouse, there’s three buttons that can switch between the 2.4GHz wireless dongle and two different Bluetooth profiles so you can easily swap between computers for on-the-go work.

Multiple connection profiles plus close quarters usage is where this mouse shines

Given the above statement, that’s the key feature I want to focus on with this mouse. I have been using a MX Master 2S for several months again after my MX Vertical stopped tracking well, and switching to the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo absolutely took some getting used to. But, after spending some time with the mouse, I can absolutely see where it shines.

Normal mice have to be moved around to track the cursor across the screen. This is fine if you’re sitting at a desk with a large surface area or have plenty of room to work, but for many, that’s not the case. Whether you’re working on the couch, on a plane, or on a compact desk, there just might not be enough room to move a mouse around, and that’s where the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo comes to play. Given the unique trackball design here, the mouse never has to move in order for you to track the cursor across a screen, which means it can be easily used on a couch or a compact desk. Given its familiar design, you can even, with relative ease, switch between this and your standard mouse depending on what desk you’re working from at a given time. This is really where I see the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo standing out from the competition, as it makes close quarters work far easier than it has been in the past.

An ergonomic 60-degree angle helps stay comfortable during longer work sessions

Kensington didn’t just want to make a mouse that was easy to use in smaller, more compact spaces here. They set out to make something that was comfortable to use. That’s why they chose an “ergonomist-approved” design that “promotes proper wrist, arm, and shoulder alignment” of 60 degrees. This can help “maximize comfort and minimize potential strains” during long work hours.

Easy to clean… for when life gets messy

If you’re worried about going back to a trackball and are reminded about the horrifying moments of cleaning older mice, the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo isn’t like that. There’s an ejection button on the bottom that pops out the ball and reveals a nice and easy-to-clean cavity. This means that you won’t have to worry about things getting stuck or hindering tracking after a long day’s work.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re after a mouse that can work in a plethora of situations, is easy to use, and can last for up to 18 months on a single set of batteries, then the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo is a great choice for you. I’ll absolutely be keeping this in my on-the-go working kit for when I’m in tight spaces, though I still prefer Logitech’s MX Master lineup, given the plethora of functions a single mouse can provide. However, the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo will be my go-to while traveling, and I think that’s where this mouse really shines.

Buy the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!