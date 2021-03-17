LEGO 2021 kits go on sale for the first time with all-new builds starting at $12 (Save 20%)

We are now tracking a collection of all-new LEGO 2021 deals at Amazon today with 20% off almost all of the kits that launched at the beginning of the year. Covering themes like Minecraft and City to Creator and Disney properties, prices start at $12 and deliver new all-time lows across the board, as well as some of the very first discounts. Prime members receive free shipping, which is also available on orders over $25. Head below for all of the LEGO deals today.

Other notable LEGO 2021 kits on sale:

Minecraft

City

Creator 3-in-1

Disney

Then once you’ve checked out all of the discounted sets today, be sure to dive into our reviews of the new LEGO 2021 kits which you’ll find right here. We’ve been working our way through all of the new Star Wars creations lately, as well as everything else in our recent coverage.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Surfer Beach House features:

Kids will love taking a trip to the beach to surf and play with sea animals with this brilliant LEGO Creator 3in1 Surfer Beach House (31118). Kids have everything they need to create exciting stories: a 2-floored beach hut with hinges to reconfigure and fold open, 2 minifigures and 3 brick-built sea animals – a dolphin, sea turtle and baby sea turtle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!